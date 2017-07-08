Rob Font vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade live round-by-round coverage

This fight was scheduled for UFC's Fight Pass subscription service but was elevated to pay-per-view today when the main event of the show fell through. Rob Font has done well thus far in the UFC, running up a 3-1 record with all three wins coming via TKO/KO. Douglas Silva de Andrade is 24-1 (1 NC) over the course of his career and is 2-1 in the UFC.

Round 1. Font is the more active fighter early with his movement and attempts at offense, while Silva throws a few leg kicks. Font goes for a takedown a minute in and gets it. Font lands a few punches and elbows from inside Silva's half guard and then Silva secures full guard. Silva stands up but eats a knee in the process and Font threatens with a front choke. Silva gets out. Silva lands a big right hand and blocks a takedown. Font connects with a big 3 punch combination punctuated with a knee at the end. That was the best offense of the fight thus far. Font lands another nice punch followed by a knee. Font lands another knee late and goes for a guillotine choke at the close. 10-9 Font.

Round 2. Font lands the best blow early in the second, a left hand at the end of a combination that knocks Silva's head backwards. Silva seems content to continue the same sort of fight even though Font is getting the best of it. A big difference is that Font continually throws combinations and while Silva avoids most of the shots, a few get through here and there. Silva, on the other hand, primarily throws one shot at a time and thus struggles to land much. Font appears to hurt Silva up against the cage with a right hand and he immediately opens up looking to close the fight. He throws a barrage of punches and knees by the cage and then takes Silva down. Silva looks to work up but Font grabs a tight guillotine choke in the process and Silva is forced to submit.

Winner: Rob Font, submission, round 2.

That was a terrific performance by Rob Font, who really capitalized on the opportunity afforded by fighting on pay-per-view. His striking looked crisp throughout and he threatened with submissions when he had the opportunity. He handily defeated an opponent with a glossy record and looks like he could make waves at bantamweight.