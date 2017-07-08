UFC 213 Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas is headlined by a bout pitting Yoel Romero (13-1) against Robert Whittaker (18-4) for the UFC interim middleweight title. The card has been defined in large part by cancellations. Previously scheduled fights featuring Cody Garbrandt vs. T.J. Dillashaw and Robbie Lawler vs. Donald Cerrone had to be cancelled, then the scheduled main event featuring women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes vs. challenger Valentina Shevchenko was cancelled the day of the event. The heavyweight bout between former champion Fabricio Werdum (21-6-1) and Alistair Overeem (42-15) will be the co-main event.
Rob Font vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade live round-by-round coverage
|Todd Martin
This fight was scheduled for UFC's Fight Pass subscription service but was elevated to pay-per-view today when the main event of the show fell through. Rob Font has done well thus far in the UFC, running up a 3-1 record with all three wins coming via TKO/KO. Douglas Silva de Andrade is 24-1 (1 NC) over the course of his career and is 2-1 in the UFC.
Round 1. Font is the more active fighter early with his movement and attempts at offense, while Silva throws a few leg kicks. Font goes for a takedown a minute in and gets it. Font lands a few punches and elbows from inside Silva's half guard and then Silva secures full guard. Silva stands up but eats a knee in the process and Font threatens with a front choke. Silva gets out. Silva lands a big right hand and blocks a takedown. Font connects with a big 3 punch combination punctuated with a knee at the end. That was the best offense of the fight thus far. Font lands another nice punch followed by a knee. Font lands another knee late and goes for a guillotine choke at the close. 10-9 Font.
Round 2. Font lands the best blow early in the second, a left hand at the end of a combination that knocks Silva's head backwards. Silva seems content to continue the same sort of fight even though Font is getting the best of it. A big difference is that Font continually throws combinations and while Silva avoids most of the shots, a few get through here and there. Silva, on the other hand, primarily throws one shot at a time and thus struggles to land much. Font appears to hurt Silva up against the cage with a right hand and he immediately opens up looking to close the fight. He throws a barrage of punches and knees by the cage and then takes Silva down. Silva looks to work up but Font grabs a tight guillotine choke in the process and Silva is forced to submit.
Winner: Rob Font, submission, round 2.
That was a terrific performance by Rob Font, who really capitalized on the opportunity afforded by fighting on pay-per-view. His striking looked crisp throughout and he threatened with submissions when he had the opportunity. He handily defeated an opponent with a glossy record and looks like he could make waves at bantamweight.