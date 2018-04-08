UFC 223 kicks off with a light heavyweight bout pitting Devin Clark against Mike Rodriguez. Clark is 2-2 in the UFC while Rodriguez earned this opportunity with a flying knee knockout on Dana White’s contender series.

Round 1. Clark lands a couple of solid punches at the start before clinching and securing a takedown. Rodriguez quickly works his way back to his feet. They battle against the cage, trading knees in an ostensible stalemate. Finally, the referee separates them. At range, Clark lands a low kick and Rodriguez responds by throwing a much harder low kick of his own that drops Clark down. Clark returns to his feet and is fine but he eats some heavy punches shortly thereafter. Clark clinches and both men lands some nice shots in that clinch including a Clark punch and a Rodriguez knee. After a separation, Rodriguez comes in with a flying knee but Clark responds by taking Rodriguez down with a little over a minute left in the round. Clark controls the back and lands a series of punches to conclude the round. 10-9 Clark.

Round 2. Rodriguez connects with some quality kicks and knees to the body early in the round. Clark goes back to the clinch. Rodriguez appears to stun Clark with a left hand at range and follows up by going on the offensive. Clark returns to his trusty clinch. Not a lot is happening there and it emerging as a stalling tactic for Clark. They break and Clark lands a nice hook. Seeing an opportunity he follows with a series of punches but the returns to the clinch. 10-9 Rodriguez. He landed the better shots and Clark shouldn’t be rewarded for stalling.