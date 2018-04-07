UFC 223 live updates: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Al Iaquinta

Following what was likely the most chaotic week in UFC history, Russia's Khabib Nurmagomedov (25-0) will face Long Island's Al Iaquinta (13-3-1) in the UFC 223 main event on Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Those two will battle for the lightweight title vacated by Conor McGregor, who is now facing criminal charges from his rampage on Thursday. Nurmagomedov was originally supposed to face Tony Ferguson, but Ferguson was forced to pull out after tripping on a cord while doing a media appearance last week. UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway agreed to step in on one week’s notice but he was declared medically unfit to compete yesterday. After a mad scramble, Iaquinta was then chosen as the new opponent shortly before the ceremonial weigh-ins. Poland's Joanna Jedrzejczyk (14-1) will take on Colorado's Rose Namajunas (8-3) for the women’s strawweight title in the co-main event. Namajunas scored a massive upset over Jedrzejczyk to win the title. Also on the main card will be Brazil’s Renato Moicano (11-1-1) fighting American Calvin Kattar (18-2-0).