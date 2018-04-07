Looking back on her first loss in the UFC, former women's strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk insists she didn't dwell on it for very long.
"I don't know if you're going to believe me or not, but I got over it the same night," Jedrzejczyk said of her first-round knockout loss to Rose Namajunas in November..
"I went to the locker room, and I had brought my nephew there. He was 7. It was his first fight. I saw him and he hugged me — 'Hey, auntie, you must be so sad' — but I had to be so strong for this little kid. I must show him how to deal with losing in life, to be an adult, to be very strong."