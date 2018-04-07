"I don't know if you're going to believe me or not, but I got over it the same night," Jedrzejczyk said of her first-round knockout loss to Rose Namajunas in November..

"I went to the locker room, and I had brought my nephew there. He was 7. It was his first fight. I saw him and he hugged me — 'Hey, auntie, you must be so sad' — but I had to be so strong for this little kid. I must show him how to deal with losing in life, to be an adult, to be very strong."