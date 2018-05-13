Mackenzie Dern has become a well known figure in short order thanks to her world-class jiu-jitsu pedigree, looks and controversy surrounding her weight cuts and even accent. She missed weight for this fight by over 7 pounds, a completely unprofessional amount. Amanda Cooper was an Ultimate Fighter finalist and is 3-3 in her UFC career.
Round 1. The fighters exchange power punches from early on. Dern drops Cooper with a big right hand. Dern moves into full mount, Cooper turns her back, and Dern locks in a rear naked choke for the submission.
Winner: Mackenzie Dern, submission, round 1.
For years, John Lineker struggled to make weight at 125 pounds. He was eventually forced to move up to 135 for good and the thought process among many was that he wouldn’t translate that well to the new division because of his natural size. 5-1 since then with his only loss coming to current bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw, Lineker has established himself as a topflight bantamweight. Brian Kelleher is 3-1 in the UFC with wins over former champion Renan Barao and perennial contender Iuri Alcantara. He gets another big opportunity here.
Round 1. Both men open with some leg kicks. Lineker’s appear to have more power behind them. Kelleher lands a big hook that staggers Lineker. Kelleher doesn’t follow up aggressively, which may have been a mistake given how hard the shot connected. In any event, Lineker recovers pretty quickly. Lineker drops Kelleher with a hook of his own. Lineker follows Kelleher to the ground, looking to finish the fight. Kelleher is able to hold and recover before standing back up. Kelleher lands a spinning back fist in a wild exchange. Kelleher shoots in for a takedown but it is blocked easily. Lineker pursues Kelleher with heavy punches late. Lineker lands another nice hook late. 10-9 Lineker.
Round 2. Lineker lands another big left hook. Kelleher is having real trouble defending against that. He lands another a minute later. Lineker charges in with punches and both men connect solidly in the exchange. Lineker’s increased aggression may suggest he’s confident about the matchup and looking for a finish. Lineker is really pouring it on. 10-8 Lineker.
Vitor Belfort and Lyoto Machida are two of the most accomplished fighters in MMA history from the nation of Brazil. Now 41 and 39, respectively, the former champions are likely towards the end of their careers.
Round 1. Both men are hesitant to engage early. Machida throws out a front kick to establish range. Machida lands a leg kick. Belfort finally moves in with a couple of punches but Machida just backs out of the way and they don’t come close. Machida follows with a few kicks. Belfort lunges in again with punches and this time connects with at least one toward the end. The crowd loudly boos at the close of an uneventful round.
Round 2. Machida throws out the occasional kick or jab from distance while Belfort continues to struggle to find a way to close distance. Machida then knocks Belfort out cold with a front kick, the same style of kick that Anderson Silva used to KO Belfort and Machida used to KO Randy Couture.
Ferreira is a popular figure in Brazil and he has won three of his last four fights. Karl Roberson is undefeated and thought of as a potentially dangerous force as he gains more experience.
Round 1. Ferreira gets a takedown early. He tries to move from half guard into side control but instead Roberson gains full guard. Roberson works his way back to the feet but Ferreira then pulls him back down. Ferreira successfully works his way into full mount in the final minute. Ferreira lands some punches from there and then transitions into an arm triangle choke. Roberson goes out.
Winner: Cezar Ferreira, submission, round 1.
Oleksiy Oliynyk is one of the most experienced competitors in the sport. He debuted in 1996 and has accumulated a prolific 55-11-1 record. Submissions have been his specialty. Junior Albini is more of a striker and is coming off a setback against former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski.
Round 1. Oliynyk lands a right hand early and then clinches. Nothing much happens there. Albini lands a few solid punches and Oliynyk is cut. Oliynyk grabs an Ezekiel choke, pulls Albini down, and gets the submission.
Winner: Oleksiy Oliynyk, submission, round 1. Oleksiy Oliynyk did it again. Oliynyk came into the UFC with 10 wins by the rare Ezekiel choke, but it wasn’t thought that the hold would work at the UFC level. Oliynyk proceeded to score the first Ezekiel choke submission in UFC history against Viktor Pesta and now he did it again. It’s an extreme rarity in MMA for a technique to not work often in general but for one fighter to be prolific with it.
Davi Ramos, a jiu jitsu artist, is 1-1 thus far in the UFC. He takes on German competitor Nick Hein who has been a featured attraction on European cards and has won his last three UFC contests.
Round 1. Hein knocks Ramos down with a punch. Ramos is fine and Hein elects not to pursue to the ground. Ramos lands a high kick. Ramos shoots in for a takedown and gets it. Ramos looks to set up a kimura. Hein avoids that but in the process Ramos takes the back and looks for a rear naked choke. Ramos isn’t able to get under the chin but Hein taps anyway from the pressure to the chin.
Winner: Davi Ramos, submission round 1.
Elizeu Zaleski Dos Santos has won four straight in the UFC. That momentum nets him a bout against 19-2 Sean Strickland. Strickland is 6-2 in the UFC with his only losses coming to top competition.
Round 1. Strickland seems to be content to stand. He walks down Dos Santos, establishing his jab. Dos Santos mixes in more kicks than Strickland’s hand-based attacks. Dos Santos connects with a beautiful spinning back kick to the head. Strickland is in massive trouble, and Dos Santos knocks him out with additional punches on the ground.
Winner: Elizeu Zaleski Dos Santos, KO, round 1.
Warlley Alves was a very highly regarded prospect after winning the Ultimate Fighter Brazil and is the only fighter to defeat Colby Covington (via submission). However, Alves suffered back-to-back losses that greatly dropped his stock and he is looking to reestablish his previous reputation. Sultan Aliev is a Dagestani competitor who is 1-1 thus far in the UFC.
Round 1. Alves lands a right hand early. He then connects with a right high kick. Aliev clinches. On the break, Alves lands a few nice punches. Alves appears to stun Aliev a little with a wild overhand punch late. Aliev throws Alves down at the end of the round.
Round 2. The fighters end up in the clinch early on and work there for the majority of the round. Neither man is able to accomplish a lot and they are broken up. Aliev’s eye is a mess from punches in the clinch. Alves lands a high kick and then follows up with two additional punches late. 10-9 Alves.
Thales Leites is an elder statesman in the sport, having fought all over the world and competed against elite competition including a title shot against a prime Anderson Silva. Jack Hermansson is a Swedish competitor with good standup. He is 3-2 thus far in the UFC.
Round 1. Hermansson establishes his striking early. He lands a series of kicks at different level and mixes in some punches as well. Hermansson is longer, faster and more dynamic on the feet than Leites. After a hard jab connects to the chin of Leites, Leites elects to go for a takedown. He works diligently for the takedown but Hermansson ends up taking top position. This process ends up repeating twice more before the round ends. 10-9 Hermansson.
Round 2. Leites gets a takedown at the start of the round and Hermansson is in great pain on the ground. It appears his leg is injured although Hermansson later says it was a rib injury. Leites grabs an arm triangle choke and Hermansson despite the pain fights it hard. Leites keeps squeezing but eventually gives up on the arm triangle choke, which happens to be his favorite submission that he has used for eight wins over the course of his career. 10-8 Leites.
Ramazan Emeev is part of the wave of Dagestani fighters making their way to UFC. He won his UFC debut, albeit in a less than scintillating fight against Sam Alvey. Alberto Mina is undefeated, although at 36 years old he has had an unusual career in that he doesn’t fight all that often. He debuted in 2005 and has gone 13-0 in the 13 years since.
Round 1. Emeev lands a quality right hand early. The fighters engage in a relatively slow feeling out process, trading jabs. Mina looks for a knee bar but doesn’t come close. Mina continues to control the leg but Emeev takes top position. Emeev lands some punches from there before the end. 10-9 Emeev.
Round 2. Emeev gets a takedown early but can’t do much with it before Mina gets up. Mina lands some knees to the body in the clinch. Mina looks for a leg lock but can’t get it and Emeev takes top position again. Emeev lands punches from the top. 10-9 Emeev.