Thales Leites is an elder statesman in the sport, having fought all over the world and competed against elite competition including a title shot against a prime Anderson Silva. Jack Hermansson is a Swedish competitor with good standup. He is 3-2 thus far in the UFC.
Round 1. Hermansson establishes his striking early. He lands a series of kicks at different level and mixes in some punches as well. Hermansson is longer, faster and more dynamic on the feet than Leites. After a hard jab connects to the chin of Leites, Leites elects to go for a takedown. He works diligently for the takedown but Hermansson ends up taking top position. This process ends up repeating twice more before the round ends. 10-9 Hermansson.
Round 2. Leites gets a takedown at the start of the round and Hermansson is in great pain on the ground. It appears his leg is injured although Hermansson later says it was a rib injury. Leites grabs an arm triangle choke and Hermansson despite the pain fights it hard. Leites keeps squeezing but eventually gives up on the arm triangle choke, which happens to be his favorite submission that he has used for eight wins over the course of his career. 10-8 Leites.
Ramazan Emeev is part of the wave of Dagestani fighters making their way to UFC. He won his UFC debut, albeit in a less than scintillating fight against Sam Alvey. Alberto Mina is undefeated, although at 36 years old he has had an unusual career in that he doesn’t fight all that often. He debuted in 2005 and has gone 13-0 in the 13 years since.
Round 1. Emeev lands a quality right hand early. The fighters engage in a relatively slow feeling out process, trading jabs. Mina looks for a knee bar but doesn’t come close. Mina continues to control the leg but Emeev takes top position. Emeev lands some punches from there before the end. 10-9 Emeev.
Round 2. Emeev gets a takedown early but isn’t able to do much with it before Mina gets up. Mina lands some knees to the body in the clinch. Mina looks for a leg lock but can’t get it and Emeev takes top position again. Emeev lands punches from the top. 10-9 Emeev.
The UFC 224 opener pits the native Brazilian Markus Perez against Wisconsin resident James Bochnovic. Both men are looking to rebound from setbacks in their UFC debuts.
Round 1. Bochnovic attempts a takedown early. Perez controls his neck and rolls around to try to take the back. Bochnovic prevents that. Perez takes Bochnovic down and ends up in half guard after a scramble. Perez tries for a D’Arce choke but doesn’t get it Perez then looks for a rear naked choke. Bochnovic defends well at first but Perez persists and gets under the chin. Bochnovic is forced to tap.
Winner: Markus Perez, submission, round 1.
