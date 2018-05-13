Vitor Belfort and Lyoto Machida are two of the most accomplished fighters in MMA history from the nation of Brazil. Now 41 and 39 respectively, the former champions are likely towards the end of their careers.
Ferreira is a popular figure in Brazil and he has won three of his last four fights. Karl Roberson is undefeated and thought of as a potentially dangerous force as he gains more experience.
Round 1. Ferreira gets a takedown early. He tries to move from half guard into side control but instead Roberson gains full guard. Roberson works his way back to the feet but Ferreira then pulls him back down. Ferreira successfully works his way into full mount in the final minute. Ferreira lands some punches from there and then transitions into an arm triangle choke. Roberson goes out.
Winner: Cezar Ferreira, submission, round 1.
Oleksiy Oliynyk is one of the most experienced competitors in the sport. He debuted in 1996 and has accumulated a prolific 55-11-1 record. Submissions have been his specialty. Junior Albini is more of a striker and is coming off a setback against former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski.
Round 1. Oliynyk lands a right hand early and then clinches. Nothing much happens there. Albini lands a few solid punches and Oliynyk is cut. Oliynyk grabs an Ezekiel choke, pulls Albini down, and gets the submission.
Winner: Oleksiy Oliynyk, submission, round 1. Oleksiy Oliynyk did it again. Oliynyk came into the UFC with ten wins by the rare Ezekiel choke, but it wasn’t thought that the hold would work at the UFC level. Oliynyk proceeded to score the first Ezekiel choke submission in UFC history against Viktor Pesta and now he did it again. It’s an extreme rarity in MMA for a technique to not work often in general but for one fighter to be prolific with it.
Davi Ramos, a jiu jitsu artist, is 1-1 thus far in the UFC. He takes on German competitor Nick Hein who has been a featured attraction on European cards and has won his last three UFC contests.
Round 1. Hein knocks Ramos down with a punch. Ramos is fine and Hein elects not to pursue to the ground. Ramos lands a high kick. Ramos shoots in for a takedown and gets it. Ramos looks to set up a kimura. Hein avoids that but in the process Ramos takes the back and looks for a rear naked choke. Ramos isn’t able to get under the chin but Hein taps anyway from the pressure to the chin.
Winner: Davi Ramos, submission round 1.
Elizeu Zaleski Dos Santos has won four straight in the UFC. That momentum nets him a bout against 19-2 Sean Strickland. Strickland is 6-2 in the UFC with his only losses coming to top competition.
Round 1. Strickland seems to be content to stand. He walks down Dos Santos, establishing his jab. Dos Santos mixes in more kicks than Strickland’s hand-based attacks. Dos Santos connects with a beautiful spinning back kick to the head. Strickland is in massive trouble, and Dos Santos knocks him out with additional punches on the ground.
Winner: Elizeu Zaleski Dos Santos, KO, round 1.
Warlley Alves was a very highly regarded prospect after winning the Ultimate Fighter Brazil and is the only fighter to defeat Colby Covington (via submission). However, Alves suffered back-to-back losses that greatly dropped his stock and he is looking to reestablish his previous reputation. Sultan Aliev is a Dagestani competitor who is 1-1 thus far in the UFC.
Round 1. Alves lands a right hand early. He then connects with a right high kick. Aliev clinches. On the break, Alves lands a few nice punches. Alves appears to stun Aliev a little with a wild overhand punch late. Aliev throws Alves down at the end of the round.
Round 2. The fighters end up in the clinch early on and work there for the majority of the round. Neither man is able to accomplish a lot and they are broken up. Aliev’s eye is a mess from punches in the clinch. Alves lands a high kick and then follows up with two additional punches late. 10-9 Alves.
Thales Leites is an elder statesman in the sport, having fought all over the world and competed against elite competition including a title shot against a prime Anderson Silva. Jack Hermansson is a Swedish competitor with good standup. He is 3-2 thus far in the UFC.
Round 1. Hermansson establishes his striking early. He lands a series of kicks at different level and mixes in some punches as well. Hermansson is longer, faster and more dynamic on the feet than Leites. After a hard jab connects to the chin of Leites, Leites elects to go for a takedown. He works diligently for the takedown but Hermansson ends up taking top position. This process ends up repeating twice more before the round ends. 10-9 Hermansson.
Round 2. Leites gets a takedown at the start of the round and Hermansson is in great pain on the ground. It appears his leg is injured although Hermansson later says it was a rib injury. Leites grabs an arm triangle choke and Hermansson despite the pain fights it hard. Leites keeps squeezing but eventually gives up on the arm triangle choke, which happens to be his favorite submission that he has used for eight wins over the course of his career. 10-8 Leites.
Ramazan Emeev is part of the wave of Dagestani fighters making their way to UFC. He won his UFC debut, albeit in a less than scintillating fight against Sam Alvey. Alberto Mina is undefeated, although at 36 years old he has had an unusual career in that he doesn’t fight all that often. He debuted in 2005 and has gone 13-0 in the 13 years since.
Round 1. Emeev lands a quality right hand early. The fighters engage in a relatively slow feeling out process, trading jabs. Mina looks for a knee bar but doesn’t come close. Mina continues to control the leg but Emeev takes top position. Emeev lands some punches from there before the end. 10-9 Emeev.
Round 2. Emeev gets a takedown early but can’t do much with it before Mina gets up. Mina lands some knees to the body in the clinch. Mina looks for a leg lock but can’t get it and Emeev takes top position again. Emeev lands punches from the top. 10-9 Emeev.
The UFC 224 opener pits the native Brazilian Markus Perez against Wisconsin resident James Bochnovic. Both men are looking to rebound from setbacks in their UFC debuts.
Round 1. Bochnovic attempts a takedown early. Perez controls his neck and rolls around to try to take the back. Bochnovic prevents that. Perez takes Bochnovic down and ends up in half guard after a scramble. Perez tries for a D’Arce choke but doesn’t get it. Perez then looks for a rear naked choke. Bochnovic defends well at first but Perez persists and gets under the chin. Bochnovic is forced to tap.
Winner: Markus Perez, submission, round 1.
Amanda Nunes was told a year ago that she'd never return to a main event after falling ill before a scheduled UFC headline bout.
But talent can't be denied.
"Exactly," Nunes said. "I'm the champion."