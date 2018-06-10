Round 1. De La Rocha lunges in with punches and then looks for a takedown. Coulter defends it. De La Rocha goes for another takedown, and they end up working against the cage. They break and trade punches. Coulter lands a big one. In a scramble, De La Rocha looks for a guillotine choke. He can’t get it, but he does take top position on the ground. Coulter gives his back and De La Rocha looks to lock in a rear naked choke. De La Rocha doesn’t properly secure the body, and Coulter turns around out of the position and stands up. Coulter immediately comes out swinging and lands a few big shots on De La Rocha. De La Rocha is bleeding badly. Coulter lands a few more big punches, but De La Rocha answers with some heavy punches of his own on a tired Coulter. Coulter then fires back with hard punches and backs De La Rocha up. De La Rocha has a heck of a chin. De La Rocha gets a takedown in the final 30 seconds. That was a wild, entertaining round. 10-9 Coulter.