Rashad Coulter is an 8-3 heavyweight with knockouts in all of his wins. He is 0-2 in the UFC. Chris De La Rocha is likewise 0-2 in UFC and 4-2 overall in MMA.
Round 1. De La Rocha lunges in with punches and then looks for a takedown. Coulter defends it. De La Rocha goes for another takedown, and they end up working against the cage. They break and trade punches. Coulter lands a big one. In a scramble, De La Rocha looks for a guillotine choke. He can’t get it, but he does take top position on the ground. Coulter gives his back and De La Rocha looks to lock in a rear naked choke. De La Rocha doesn’t properly secure the body, and Coulter turns around out of the position and stands up. Coulter immediately comes out swinging and lands a few big shots on De La Rocha. De La Rocha is bleeding badly. Coulter lands a few more big punches, but De La Rocha answers with some heavy punches of his own on a tired Coulter. Coulter then fires back with hard punches and backs De La Rocha up. De La Rocha has a heck of a chin. De La Rocha gets a takedown in the final 30 seconds. That was a wild, entertaining round. 10-9 Coulter.
Round 2. De La Rocha stuns Coulter with an early punch. Coulter fires back with a two-punch combination. De La Rocha gets a takedown a minute in. He quickly moves into mount and lands some punches. Coulter turns his back, and De La Rocha looks for that rear naked choke again. De La Rocha gives that up and lands some punches instead. He then looks for the choke again. He can’t get it under the chin so he goes back to punches. De La Rocha continues to land punches and elbows. They don’t have a ton of power but it’s all one-way action. Eventually, the fight is stopped.
Rashad Evans is a former UFC light heavyweight champion and an accomplished Hall of Fame-level fighter. However, Evans appears to be approaching the end of his career. He has dropped four straight fights and hasn’t looked good in the process. Anthony Smith is 4-2 in the UFC and possesses knockout power.
Round 1. Smith turns Evans around with a hard leg kick early. Smith looks much bigger than Evans. Evans goes for a takedown but it is blocked. Evans looks for the takedown again but eats a big knee to the head and goes down.
Winner: Anthony Smith, KO, round 1.
Widely regarded as the second-best flyweight in the world behind champion Demetrious Johnson, Joseph Benavidez is 25-4 over the course of his MMA career with his only losses coming to champions Johnson and Dominick Cruz (twice each). Sergio Pettis, a decade younger than Benavidez, has accumulated an impressive 16-3 record in his own right but lost his last fight to Henry Cejudo.
Round 1. Benavidez lands a series of leg kicks early. Pettis counters Benavidez with a right hand as Benavidez is moving in. Pettis then drops Benavidez with a punch moments later. Pettis rocks Benavidez with additional punches and Benavidez is in big trouble. Benavidez shoots in for a desperation takedown and he gets it. Pettis works his way back to his feet, but Benavidez has had plenty of time to recover. Benavidez looks to take Pettis back down but has to give it up. Pettis lands another strong straight right hand. Benavidez looks for a takedown. He doesn’t get it. Benavidez continues to come in throwing punches but he’s consistently getting countered. 10-9 Pettis.
Round 2. Benavidez swarms in with punches to start the second round and has some success. As he moves in a second time, he eats a hard counter. Benavidez then looks for a takedown and they end up clinched by the cage. Benavidez can’t get it, but he tries again after a separation. Pettis blocks Benavidez again and lands a solid kick back at range. Benavidez is the fighter consistently moving forward aggressively, but Pettis is having significantly more success landing offense. 10-9 Pettis.
This is a clash of styles in a competition between two well-known and experienced fighters. Clay Guida has fought in the UFC since 2006 and has gained popularity with his wild, long-haired look. He relies heavily on his wrestling and has won two straight. Charles Oliveira is more of a striker and submission artist. He has competed in the UFC since 2010 but has dropped three out of his last four.
Round 1. Oliveira leads with a few kicks. Guida is relying more heavily on his boxing. Guida lands a nice right hand and then throws a couple of kicks of his own. Oliveira lands a quality combination including a hard knee and then grabs a guillotine choke. Guida is forced to tap.
Winner: Charles Oliveira, submission, round 1.
UFC 225 kicks off with a featherweight bout as Illinois native Mike Santiago fights close to home against Dan Ige. Santiago got into the UFC with a win on Dana White’s Contender Series but lost his next two contests. Ige likewise is a veteran of the same contender series but lost his next fight.
Round 1. Ige moves in with a few hard punches and then takes Santiago down. Ige quickly secures mount and Santiago is forced to turn. Ige lands heavy punches from that position and the referee stops it.
Winner: Dan Ige, TKO, round 1.