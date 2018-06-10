This is being billed as an interim welterweight title fight even though champion Tyron Woodley is ready to fight. Covington comes from a wrestling background and has gained attention with his brash, abrasive trash talking. He has been particularly nasty towards the country of Brazil, angering his opponent for this fight. Dos Anjos is a former UFC lightweight champion now looking to become champion in a second weight class.

Round 1. Covington runs across the cage and gets caught with a hard punch in the process. Covington keeps pressing for the takedown. He gets Dos Anjos down momentarily but Dos Anjos pops back up and they fight for position by the cage. They trade punches and elbows from the clinch but Covington can’t get the takedown. Dos Anjos lands a few hard knees to the body. He is really connecting well there but Covington keeps coming. Both men throw some kicks from distance before Covington again goes to the clinch. Covington was constantly instigating clinches that round but Dos Anjos landed the better shots. 10-9 Dos Anjos.

Round 2. Covington goes for an early takedown again and again gets it quickly but just like in the first, Dos Anjos gets up quickly. Dos Anjos uses a solid body kick on the break. Covington again looks for a takedown. Dos Anjos continues to attack the body with kicks and punches. Covington goes back to the clinch. Dos Anjos lands a nice looping left hand. Covington answers with a right hand of his own and then an uppercut. Covington goes back to the clinch. Covington gets a takedown late but Dos Anjos gets up quick again. 10-9 Dos Anjos.