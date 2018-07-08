Michael Chiesa was emerging as a lightweight contender but may be on his way to another division after losing last time out to Kevin Lee and then missing weight for this contest. He’s primarily a grappler and has five submission wins in the UFC. Anthony Pettis is a former UFC lightweight champion and was even on a Wheaties box but things have gone rapidly downhill since then as he has lost five of seven.

Round 1. Chiesa gets a takedown in the first 30 seconds. Chiesa lands punches and elbows from half guard but Pettis pushes him off and returns to his feet. Chiesa threatens a kimura from the standing position but isn’t able to use it to get a top position. They break briefly but Chiesa then clinches again. Chiesa gets a takedown but isn’t able to do anything with it and Pettis lands a kick before he gets up. Chiesa shoots in for another takedown but doesn’t come close and looks tired. Pettis lands a couple of hard leg kicks. Pettis catches a kick, takes Chiesa down and throws a punch there before letting Chiesa up. Pettis chases Chiesa down at the end and knocks him down at the bell before going chest to chest with Chiesa after the bell in a hostile manner. 10-9 Chiesa.