Lando Vannata is an entertaining fighter to watch, having earned performance bonuses in each of his four UFC fights. Unfortunately, he is only 1-2-1 in those bouts and he is looking to get his hand raised tonight. Drakkar Klose is 2-1 in the UFC and is looking to rebound from his first MMA defeat.

Round 1. Klose immediately moves to close distance. He connects with a spinning back elbow but nearly has his back taken in the process. Klose looks for a takedown but Vannata stops it in mid air. Klose lands a nice body kick and then a leg kick. Klose then clinches. Klose keeps giving Vannata different looks so Vannata is struggling to get comfortable. 10-9 Klose.

Round 2. Both men come out swinging to start the second. Neither is able to land a telling blow in the midst of a wild exchange. Vannata lands a quality right hand from close range. Klose catches Vannata with an elbow from the clinch that cuts Vannata and then scores a takedown but Vannata gets up in a hurry. As Vannata is spinning, he gets hurt with a straight right hand and has to back off. Vannata goes for a takedown but has it blocked. Klose lands a few nice leg kicks. 10-9 Klose.