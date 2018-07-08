Stipe Miocic is the only UFC heavyweight champion with three consecutive title defenses. He is an excellent striker with a wrestling background, strong conditioning and toughness. He is 18-2 for his career. Daniel Cormier is the UFC light heavyweight champion and also won a loaded Strikeforce Grand Prix tournament at heavyweight. He is 20-1 (1 NC) over the course of his career and is seeking a highlight win over Miocic before he retires.
Round 1. Miocic moves in with some straight punches. Cormier lands a nice uppercut and they clinch. They grapple for position with Miocic landing some punches. Miocic connects with a hard knee to the head before separating. Cormier lands a nice inside leg kick. Miocic nails Cormier with a big combination of punches and then follows with another. Cormier answers with a two punch combination. Cormier lands a huge right hand to Miocic that Miocic did not see coming. Miocic goes down, Cormier follows with additional punches and Miocic is out.
Winner: Daniel Cormier, KO, round 1.
This fight promises to be exciting for as long as it lasts. In 30 combined wins for Ngannou and Lewis, they have only 1 decision. Both are devastating power punchers. Lewis has won 7 of his last 8 while Ngannou won 10 in a row before losing last time out in a title fight against Stipe Miocic.
Round 1. Lewis and Ngannou come out cautiously, with neither man throwing much of anything in the first minute. Lewis lands a punch shortly thereafter. Lewis throws a switch kick that Ngannou blocks. Three minutes in, basically nothing has happened. Lewis clinches but Ngannou throws him off. 10-10.
Round 2. Nothing continues to transpire. Ngannou in particular is just making no effort to attack in any way. Lewis looks for a takedown but doesn’t get it. Lewis misses with a lunging punch. Referee Herb Dean warns both men for timidity. This is an all time stinker. 10-10.
Paul Felder and Mike Perry are both rugged strikers. Their personalities are different as Felder is a UFC commentator and was an actor in college while Perry is more of a wildman.
Round 1. Both fighters are cut on the top of their heads from an accidental head butt at the start of the fight. They end up in a clinch with both men working to land offense. Perry connects with a pair of heavy elbows. They separate and Felder lands a hard punch at range. Felder adds a spinning back elbow and a knee. Felder is mixing up his strikes more but Perry has been quite effective in his own right relying on punches and elbows. Felder lands a spinning backfist late as Perry is moving in with punches. Very close round. 10-9 Felder.
Round 2. Perry charges in with punches and then impressively slams Felder down. Felder quickly stands back up. Perry lands a couple of hard elbows in the clinch and they break. The pace slows in the middle section of the second round with neither man throwing as much. Perry opens up a nasty gash on the side of the head of Felder with an uppercut Perry uses a suplex to take Felder down and lands some punches. Felder gets up but eats some big punches and elbows late. Big round for Perry. 10-9 Perry.
Michael Chiesa was emerging as a lightweight contender but may be on his way to another division after losing last time out to Kevin Lee and then missing weight for this contest. He’s primarily a grappler and has five submission wins in the UFC. Anthony Pettis is a former UFC lightweight champion and was even on a Wheaties box but things have gone rapidly downhill since then as he has lost five of seven.
Round 1. Chiesa gets a takedown in the first 30 seconds. Chiesa lands punches and elbows from half guard but Pettis pushes him off and returns to his feet. Chiesa threatens a kimura from the standing position but isn’t able to use it to get a top position. They break briefly but Chiesa then clinches again. Chiesa gets a takedown but isn’t able to do anything with it and Pettis lands a kick before he gets up. Chiesa shoots in for another takedown but doesn’t come close and looks tired. Pettis lands a couple of hard leg kicks. Pettis catches a kick, takes Chiesa down and throws a punch there before letting Chiesa up. Pettis chases Chiesa down at the end and knocks him down at the bell before going chest to chest with Chiesa after the bell in a hostile manner. 10-9 Chiesa.
Round 2. Pettis lands a hard kick to the body. He then hurts Chiesa with a straight punch. Pettis looks for the finish with a guillotine choke but doesn’t get it. Pettis then grabs a triangle choke, transitions to an arm bar, and gets the submission.
Gokhan Saki is an elite kickboxer, one of the best in the world. He is starting high level MMA late but won his first UFC fight via knockout and returns tonight looking to make it two for two. Khalil Rountree Jr. is 2-0 (1 no contest) in his last 3 fights and scored first round knockouts in each victory.
Round 1. Rountree comes out looking like he is content to stand. He throws a series of jabs and mixes in some power shots. Saki looks to feel out Rountree but does throw a few kicks here or there. Rountree drops Saki with a big straight left hand and follows with additional punches on the ground until the fight is stopped.
Winner: Khalil Rountree Jr., TKO, round 1.
Undefeated as a pro, Paulo Costa has generated a lot of buzz because of his explosive knockout power. He has three straight knockouts in the UFC. Uriah Hall has dangerous power in his own right and became well known with one of the scariest knockouts in MMA history on the Ultimate Fighter. He has had his ups and downs since then, however.
Round 1. Hall’s boxing looks crisp early as he is having success firing his jab and taking advantage of his superior reach. Costa hurts Hall with an overhand right, but Hall recovers well. Hall throws a big spinning back kick to the body. Costa moves in, but he keeps eating the jab and it is preventing his offense. Costa attacks the body with punches by the cage and really pours on the offense. Costa punishes Hall with punches high and low. Costa’s punches do often drift low and he catches Hall with a low blow multiple times. That was a heck of a round. 10-9 Costa.
Round 2. Costa moves in menacingly looking for big punches up against the cage. Hall gets a takedown, but Costa quickly pops back up. They trade jabs. Costa gets hurt in an exchange and dropped to one knee by a right hand behind the ear. Costa has to back off as Hall fires back looking for a finish. Costa recovers and pushes forward again. Costa lands a series of hard punches by the cage and rocks Hall with a left hand. Hall goes down, and that is it.
Raphael Assuncao is one of the top bantamweight contenders. He isn’t always exciting, but he is very effective. Rob Font has won three of four in the UFC, all by finish, and is looking to break into the top mix here.
Round 1. Both men are active with kicks early, throwing a lot of leg attacks in both directions. Neither man is gaining a notable advantage. Assuncao drops Font with a straight right hand, easily the biggest shot of the bout thus far. 10-9 Assuncao.
Round 2. Assuncao gets a takedown to start the second. He works into side control, landing punches and elbows. In particular he has success with a few big elbows. Font returns to his feet with a few minutes left in the round. The standup is largely uneventful late, with neither man landing any telling shots. 10-9 Assuncao.
Lando Vannata is an entertaining fighter to watch, having earned performance bonuses in each of his four UFC fights. Unfortunately, he is only 1-2-1 in those bouts, and he is looking to get his hand raised tonight. Drakkar Klose is 2-1 in the UFC and is looking to rebound from his first MMA defeat.
Round 1. Klose immediately moves to close distance. He connects with a spinning back elbow but nearly has his back taken in the process. Klose looks for a takedown, but Vannata stops it in mid-air. Klose lands a nice body kick and then a leg kick. Klose then clinches. Klose keeps giving Vannata different looks so Vannata is struggling to get comfortable. 10-9 Klose.
Round 2. Both men come out swinging to start the second. Neither is able to land a telling blow in the midst of a wild exchange. Vannata lands a quality right hand from close range. Klose catches Vannata with an elbow from the clinch that cuts Vannata and then scores a takedown, but Vannata gets up in a hurry. As Vannata is spinning, he gets hurt with a straight right hand and has to back off. Vannata goes for a takedown but has it blocked. Klose lands a few nice leg kicks. 10-9 Klose.
Max Griffin and Curtis Millender are both looking to follow up on noteworthy wins. Griffin surprised Mike Perry to pick up his second UFC win. Meanwhile, Millender knocked out Thiago Alves in his UFC debut. Millender is the narrow betting favorite tonight.
Round 1. Millender lands a few punches early and goes for a flying knee. Griffin gets a takedown two minutes in and has Millender down against the cage. Millender just hangs on rather than making much of an effort to stand up or set up a submission. Griffin lands some punches and elbows from the top until the round comes to a close. 10-9 Griffin.
Round 2. Millender pushes forward to start the second, looking for a big shot. He goes for another flying knee. Griffin connects with a beautiful two-punch combination that knocks Millender back and gets his attention. Millender lands a big knee to the body and straight punch late, then scores a takedown in the final seconds. 10-9 Millender.
Dan Hooker is a competitor from New Zealand who has accumulated some momentum recently with three consecutive wins over pretty well-known names in Ross Pearson, Marc Diakiese and Jim Miller. Hooker finished all three and has finishes in 15 of his 16 fights. Gilbert Burns is 13-2 with consecutive knockout victories and has 12 finishes in his 13 wins in his own right.
Round 1. Burns comes out with a few hard kicks. Burns then lands a big right hand to the chin that Hooker reacts to. Hooker knocks Burns down with a straight right hand. When Burns gets up, he shoots for a takedown, and Hooker attempts a guillotine choke. Burns gets out of that and returns to his feet. However, Burns then eats a left hook and goes down. Burns can’t defend himself on the ground, and the fight is stopped.
Winner: Dan Hooker, TKO, round 1.