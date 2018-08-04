Advertisement
UFC 227 live updates: Fight-by-fight coverage of the Dillashaw-Garbrandt card at Staples Center

UFC bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw (16-3) takes on Cody Garbrandt (11-1) for the title on Saturday night at Staples Center. Dillashaw captured the title from Garbrandt and the former training partners have become bitter rivals. Other top bouts on the card include Demetrious Johnson (27-2-1) vs. No. 1-rated Henry Cejudo (12-2) for Johnson’s flyweight belt; No. 5 Cub Swanson (25-8) vs. No. 10 Renato Moicano (12-1-1), featherweights; Polyana Viana (10-1) vs. JJ Aldrich (6-2), women’s strawweights; No. 13 Thiago Santos (17-5) vs. Kevin Holland (13-3), middleweights. Follow along here for round-by-round coverage.

