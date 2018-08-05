Ricky Simon both competed on the Dana White Contender Series and now fight in the UFC proper. Simon is much more experienced on the professional level.
Round 1. Simon goes for a takedown in the first minute and briefly has Jackson down but Jackson gets back up pretty much immediately after touching the ground. They strike from range before Simon goes back to the takedown. He takes Jackson down two more times but on both occasions Jackson is back up in quick order. Jackson lands a few nice kicks late. Jackson stuns Simon with a hard straight punch late and Simon reflexively goes for a takedown at the bell. 10-9 Simon.
Round 2. Jackson is the longer fighter, which leads to Simon repeatedly going for these takedowns. In a scramble, Jackson nearly gets top position on the ground but they end up back on the feet. Simon clinches again but can’t get any progress on a takedown. Simon finally gets Jackson down for a decent period of time late and takes Jackson’s back but there isn’t enough time to capitalize. 10-9 Simon.
Ricardo Ramos is 11-1 with two wins in the UFC at just 23 years old. Kyung Ho Kang has won three straight in the UFC and like Ramos has plenty of submission wins over the course of his career.
Round 1. The fighters are exercising some caution early. Ramos is generally the fighter advancing, throwing a lot of straight punches. Ramos sees an opening and throws a series of big punches but Kang fires back and Ramos backs off and realizes he needs to be careful. Ramos continues to press the action as the round winds down. 10-9 Ramos.
Round 2. Ramos lands a pair of hard body punches early. He continues to attack the body but Kang catches him with a trip as Ramos is moving in. On the ground, Kang lands some punches inside Ramos’ closed guard. Ramos lands some elbows from the bottom. Ramos attacked with a knee bar from the bottom and appeared close to securing it but Kang slipped out late. Ramos in the process took top position. Kang slips out and returns to his feet. Ramos gets a takedown at the close of the round. 10-9 Ramos.
Matt Sayles earned this opportunity with a win on Dana White’s Contender Series and enters this fight just 24 years old. Sheymon Moraes drew a tough first UFC opponent in Zabit Magomedsharipov and the WSOF veteran will look to rebound here.
Round 1. There isn’t much of a feeling-out period as both men come out throwing hands. Moraes lands a head kick from pretty close range. Moraes has success with some knees from the clinch. Sayles connects well with a couple of looping punches and looks for a takedown. He doesn’t come close. 10-9 Moraes.
Round 2. Sayles flies in looking for a takedown but gets neutralized in the clinch. Sayles throws a pretty spinning back fist, and Moraes answers with a short-range elbow. Neither man is connecting all that cleanly with anything. Both men are consistently mixing in attacks to the body. 10-9 Sayles.
Jose Torres is an undefeated prospect with a 16-0 combined professional and amateur MMA record. This is his second UFC bout. Alex Perez earned a UFC spot on Dana White’s Contender Series and followed up with two additional wins from there. He is looking for his fourth win under the UFC banner in under a year.
Round 1. Perez comes out throwing a series of rapid-fire punches. He’s really opening up on Torres, who is forced to fire back to slow Perez down. Perez continues to throw plenty of punches, however. Torres’ face is already red from all the strikes and Perez is mixing in some heavy shots in there. Torres lands a few strong counterpunches, but Perez is landing so much more. Perez hurts Torres with punches and moves in looking to finish the fight. He is really hammering Torres by the cage and has Torres in deep trouble. Torres tries to fight back but goes down and the fight is stopped.
Winner: Alex Perez, TKO, round 1.
Weili Zhang has accumulated an impressive 16-1 record with 15 finishes heading into her UFC debut in this fight. The big question for her is the level of competition. That isn’t an issue with Danielle Taylor, who is 2-2 in the UFC including a win over former title challenger Jessica Penne.
Round 1. Zhang comes out with a series of kicks, mostly low but also at other angles. Taylor is clearly the smaller woman and she’s having trouble defending Zhang’s strikes. Zhang gets a trip takedown around the halfway point of the round. Zhang lands some punches inside the guard but has to defend a heel hook attack from Taylor and Taylor returns to her feet. Taylor lands a nice right hand there and Taylor hurts Zhang with a punch late. That was a blowout most of the way but Taylor had success late. 10-9 Zhang.
Round 2. Zhang continues to move forward aggressively, throwing a lot of kicks. Taylor does land a nice counterpunch in the midst of the attack, however. Zhang is very effective offensively but she does leave openings defensively. Taylor’s hooks are her best weapon. Zhang is throwing a little bit less, having to respect Taylor’s offense. However, she is still doing well and lands a nice combination on Taylor. Taylor lands a hard right hand late, closing well just like in the first. 10-9 Zhang.
Marlon Vera is one of the top MMA fighters from Ecuador, having accumulated a 4-4 record in the UFC despite being only 25 years old. He is looking to rebound from consecutive defeats. Wuliji Buren is fighting out of Inner Mongolia, China, and lost his UFC debut last November.
Round 1. Buren is the aggressor early, moving forward consistently on Vera. Vera for his part is countering and the fighters are competing fairly evenly. Buren lands a big right hand and Vera looks for a takedown. Buren blocks that and lands an elbow on the break. Buren looks for a takedown late and gets it. 10-9 Buren.
Round 2. Vera comes out more aggressively, not looking to back up as much as he did in the first. After Vera lands a few solid blows, Buren scores a takedown and works inside Vera’s guard by the cage. Referee Frank Trigg stands up the action relatively quickly. Fighters back on their feet, the action continues to be relatively even. Vera looks for a takedown of his own in the final minute and slams Buren down impressively. Vera lands some solid punches before Buren stands up. Vera drops Buren with a punch to the body late and Buren collapses. Vera follows with punches on the ground and the fight is stopped.
