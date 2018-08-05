Jose Torres is an undefeated prospect with a 16-0 combined professional and amateur MMA record. This is his second UFC bout. Alex Perez earned a UFC spot on Dana White’s Contender Series and followed up with two additional wins from there. He is looking for his fourth win under the UFC banner in under a year.

Round 1. Perez comes out throwing a series of rapid-fire punches. He’s really opening up on Torres, who is forced to fire back to slow Perez down. Perez continues to throw plenty of punches, however. Torres’ face is already red from all the strikes and Perez is mixing in some heavy shots in there. Torres lands a few strong counterpunches, but Perez is landing so much more. Perez hurts Torres with punches and moves in looking to finish the fight. He is really hammering Torres by the cage and has Torres in deep trouble. Torres tries to fight back but goes down and the fight is stopped.