Round 2. Munhoz comes in with some punches, and Johns connects with a knee at the end of the exchange. Munhoz lands a couple hard kicks to the leg, and Johns begins to limp noticeably. That could be a real problem for Johns. Munhoz then drops Johns with a kick to the body and swarms with punches on the ground. The referee could stop the fight for sure but elects not to, and Munhoz has to slow his pace. Munhoz looks for a guillotine choke but loses it. On the feet, Munhoz drops Johns with another leg kick. Munhoz looks for a heel hook on the ground but doesn’t get it. Munhoz continues to attack the leg, and Johns is in big trouble. Johns, recognizing the problem, opens up with power punches looking to land a fight ending punch. Munhoz answers back. and they end up in a brutal brawl. Munhoz drops Johns with a punch and follows with more big punches on the ground. Johns survives to the end, a testament to his toughness. 10-8 Munhoz.