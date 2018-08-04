Marlon Vera is one of the top MMA fighters from Ecuador, having accumulated a 4-4 record in the UFC despite being only 25 years old. He is looking to rebound from consecutive defeats. Wuliji Buren is fighting out of Inner Mongolia, China and lost his UFC debut last November.

Round 1. Buren is the aggressor early, moving forward consistently on Vera. Vera for his part is countering and the fighters are competing fairly evenly. Buren lands a big right hand and Vera looks for a takedown. Buren blocks that and lands an elbow on the break. Buren looks for a takedown late and gets it. 10-9 Buren.

Round 2. Vera comes out more aggressively, not looking to back up as much as he did in the first. After Vera lands a few solid blows, Buren scores a takedown and works inside Vera’s guard by the cage. Referee Frank Trigg stands up the action relatively quickly. Back on the feet, the action continues to be relatively even. Vera looks for a takedown of his own in the final minute and slams Buren down impressively. Vera lands some solid punches before Buren stands up. Vera drops Buren with a punch to the body late and Buren collapses. Vera follows with punches on the ground and the fight is stopped.