Weili Zhang has accumulated an impressive 16-1 record with 15 finishes heading into her UFC debut in this fight. The big question for her is the level of competition. That isn’t an issue with Danielle Taylor, who is 2-2 in the UFC including a win over former title challenger Jessica Penne.
Round 1. Zhang comes out with a series of kicks, mostly low but also at other angles. Taylor is clearly the smaller woman and she’s having trouble defending Zhang’s strikes. Zhang gets a trip takedown around the halfway point of the round. Zhang lands some punches inside the guard but has to defend a heel hook attack from Taylor and Taylor returns to her feet. Taylor lands a nice right hand there and Taylor hurts Zhang with a punch late. That was a blowout most of the way but Taylor had success late. 10-9 Zhang.
Round 2. Zhang continues to move forward aggressively, throwing a lot of kicks. Taylor does land a nice counterpunch in the midst of the attack, however. Zhang is very effective offensively but she does leave openings defensively. Taylor’s hooks are her best weapon. Zhang is throwing a little bit less, having to respect Taylor’s offense. However, she is still doing well and lands a nice combination on Taylor. Taylor lands a hard right hand late, closing well just like in the first. 10-9 Zhang.
Marlon Vera is one of the top MMA fighters from Ecuador, having accumulated a 4-4 record in the UFC despite being only 25 years old. He is looking to rebound from consecutive defeats. Wuliji Buren is fighting out of Inner Mongolia, China and lost his UFC debut last November.
Round 1. Buren is the aggressor early, moving forward consistently on Vera. Vera for his part is countering and the fighters are competing fairly evenly. Buren lands a big right hand and Vera looks for a takedown. Buren blocks that and lands an elbow on the break. Buren looks for a takedown late and gets it. 10-9 Buren.
Round 2. Vera comes out more aggressively, not looking to back up as much as he did in the first. After Vera lands a few solid blows, Buren scores a takedown and works inside Vera’s guard by the cage. Referee Frank Trigg stands up the action relatively quickly. Back on the feet, the action continues to be relatively even. Vera looks for a takedown of his own in the final minute and slams Buren down impressively. Vera lands some solid punches before Buren stands up. Vera drops Buren with a punch to the body late and Buren collapses. Vera follows with punches on the ground and the fight is stopped.
