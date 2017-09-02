Western Michigan gives USC a scare, but the Trojans escape with a 49-31 victory

Where would USC be without Ronald Jones II? It might be best if USC fans didn’t think about it.

In an opener against Western Michigan on Saturday when USC’s vaunted front seven looked utterly pedestrian, its special teams looked vulnerable, quarterback Sam Darnold looked off and its perimeter receivers looked toothless, Jones at least lived up to the billing.

He rushed for 159 yards and three touchdowns as USC escaped with a 49-31 win over Western Michigan.

His freshman running back partner, Stephen Carr, dazzled in his collegiate debut. He rushed only seven times got 69 yards and two touchdowns.

The Trojans looked like most expected them to be on the first drive. Ronald Jones II pummeled Western Michigan with three bruising runs. USC went 75 plays in just two minutes.

But Western Michigan’s running game found little resistance in USC’s front seven. The Broncos scored twice and led until Jones scored again to tie the score before halftime.

Darnold did not play like a Heisman Trophy favorite, but neither did his receivers give him many open targets to look at. He completed 23 of 33 passes for 289 yards but he had two passes intercepted and had no passing touchdowns. He did rush for one score.

In the second half, the Broncos used a gadget play to capture the lead. Quarterback Jon Wassink threw a backyard pass to Keishawn Watson, who tossed it back across the field to Wassink. Linebacker Porter Gustin nearly intercepted the pass, and he would’ve easily scored. Instead, Wassink stole it and jogged into the end zone for a 27-yard score.

USC receiver Deontay Burnett made the play of the game on a third-and-17 attempt, when he made a diving, 27-yard catch. He later made a 28-yard catch and run, and Darnold scored with an 11-yard run.

USC scored on the next drive on a one-yard Stephen Carr run to take the lead.

But Darius Phillips changed the momentum instantly. The dangerous returner was the player USC worried about most this week. He just showed why: He returned USC’s kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown to tie the score.

Jones answered, USC’s defense held, Carr scampered for a pretty 52-yard score and Marvell Tell III intercepted a pass and returned for a touchdown to blow open a game that once seemed too close for comfort.