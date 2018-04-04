Lakers can't hold off Jazz, fall 117-110 in Utah

The Lakers led for the entire first quarter against the Utah Jazz, and took a 12-point lead in the second quarter. But with the visitors up 46-36, the Jazz stormed back.
Utah went on an 11-0 run to take the lead in the second and the Lakers ran out of steam against their talented opponent fighting for playoff seeding.
The Jazz beat the Lakers 117-110, improving to 45-33, while the Lakers fell to 33-44.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope led the Lakers with 28 points. Julius Randle, Brook Lopez, Josh Hart and Tyler Ennis all contributed double-digit scoring, too.
The Jazz were led by guard Ricky Rubio, who scored 31 points, 25 of them in the first half.
The Lakers had nine players active for Tuesday's game, with seven players either with their G-League team or out due to injury.
The Lakers left Brandon Ingram and Luol Deng at home. Ingram is recovering from a concussion and Deng, who has not played since the Lakers' season opener, is listed as having an ankle injury he suffered two weeks ago during the Lakers' road trip.
Thomas Bryant, Gary Payton II and Travis Wear were on assignment with the South Bay Lakers. Isaiah Thomas was away from the team, recovering from hip surgery. Lonzo Ball was with the team but didn't play because of a left knee injury.
Follow Tania Ganguli on Twitter @taniaganguli