Lakers battle to the end but fall to the Pistons, 102-97

After two consecutive blowout losses, the Lakers were more competitive.

Still, they fell to the Detroit Pistons, 102-97, and the Lakers’ record sank to 15-30 while the Pistons improved to 19-24.

Tobias Harris and Marcus Morris led the Pistons with 23 points each while Andre Drummond had 17 rebounds. Lou Williams led the Lakers with 26 points on seven-for-14 shooting, while D’Angelo Russell scored 20, making nine of 18 shots.

The Lakers had a chance late, only trailing by one point with less than a minute left in the fourth quarter. Rookie Brandon Ingram had a chance to tie the score at 96 with 1 minute 33 seconds remaining, but he missed the second of two free throws.

In the game’s final minute, Russell missed three three-point attempts, Williams missed one and Nick Young missed another.

The Pistons’ offense wasn’t much more productive, but Harris made a three-pointer in front of the Lakers bench with 30 seconds left in the game to give the Pistons a four-point lead.

Each of the prior quarters ended in buzzer-beating shots by the Pistons, the most dramatic to end the first half.

Pistons center Andre Drummond air-balled a free throw with 2:37 left in the first half, but atoned shortly thereafter. He scored seven of the Pistons’ final nine points in the half. Three of them came on a 62-foot heave after a turnover by Russell.

The Pistons, who trailed by 14 points in the first quarter, took a two-point lead into halftime.

tania.ganguli@latimes.com

@taniaganguli