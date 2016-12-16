Lakers' Williams has special bond with Iverson

The 76ers honored Allen Iverson before the game and at halftime, and among his fans was one player on the opposing team.

Lakers guard Lou Williams counts himself as fortunate to have played with Allen Iverson for a time.

“Playing with him, watching how he prepared for games,” Williams said. “[He] took me under his wing. Was my vet. I was his rookie. We have a very special relationship. Speak at least once a month.”

These days their conversations aren’t much about basketball. They talk about their kids and about life.

Williams was a second-round pick by the 76ers in 2005. He came to the team near the end of Iverson’s first, longest and most impactful period with the organization.

“He never really gave me advice,” Williams said. “Always just led by example just about how we went out and competed. Every game just laid it on the line.”

Iverson is still beloved by basketball fans in Philadelphia. Williams, too, got some love from the crowd at the Wells Fargo Center. When he checked into the game they serenaded him with “LOUUUU” and even cheered his first basket.

Williams said he entered Philadelphia as a boy (he was 18 years old, after all) and left seven years later as a man.

“I grew up here,” Williams said. “They basically watched me grow up here. They have a right to feel like they’re part of my process part of my maturation.”

Injuries improving

Backup center Tarik Black returned to the Lakers’ lineup on Friday, for the first time since spraining his ankle on Dec. 5 against the Utah Jazz.

Black missed five games because of the injury, but the Lakers’ plan was to watch his minutes so as not to overload him right away. Black had a rebound and three fouls after playing three-plus minutes.

Shooting guard Nick Young and point guard D’Angelo Russell are also mending. Young said he isn’t quite feeling like himself yet, but getting closer. Russell is still technically being restricted with his minutes, but his restriction now allows for most of his normal playing time.

Russell, who played more than 26 minutes, had 15 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two turnovers.

He came out of the game after developing a blister and Walton wanted to keep him out. But with the score getting closer, Walton allowed Russell back in the game.

Nance homecoming

Larry Nance Jr. said he’ll have a group of 100 kids from his high school attending Saturday’s game against the Cavaliers.

The Akron native was injured last season when the Lakers played in Cleveland. Now in his second NBA season, Nance has not yet played an NBA game in his home region.

“It’s gonna be awesome,” Nance said. “First time going home. My dad’s jersey in the rafter and everything. It’s gonna be a surreal experience.”

UP NEXT

LAKERS AT CLEVELAND CAVALIERS

When: Saturday, 4:30 p.m. PST.

Where: Quicken Loans Arena.

On the air: TV: Spectrum SportsNet, Spectrum Deportes; Radio: 710, 1330.

Records: Lakers 11-18; Cavaliers 18-6.

Record vs. Cavaliers (2015-16): 0-2.

Update: The Lakers would like to begin a winning streak with Friday night's win in Philadelphia, but they will be fighting the odds in facing the defending NBA champions next. “Pretty much just not focus on the names, on the jersey,” Lakers guard Nick Young said. “Just go out there and play our game. We’ll be all right." Cleveland was Lakers Coach Luke Walton's last stop as a player.