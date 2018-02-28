Personnel moves give Ivica Zubac a chance to rejoin Lakers rotation

"He's come a long way, what I really like, what he's been doing is being more aggressive," coach Luke Walton said. "Rolling to the rim, no matter what, whether he thinks he's getting the ball or not. Getting offensive rebounds, running into screens instead of jogging into them. So he's done a really good job of doing the little things better. He's got a great skill-set for his size, great touch, great feel for the game. But with his most recent opportunity he's done a really good job of being more physical and aggressive in what he's doing."