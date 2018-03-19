Lakers get an up-close look at a Pacers team playing better without Paul George

The Pacers have the fourth-best record in the East, tied with the Washington Wizards and only half a game back from the Cleveland Cavaliers. They're on pace for their most wins since 2013-14 and to surpass their No. 7 playoff seed of George's last two seasons. That is largely due to Oladipo's play. A player who didn't quite fit with Oklahoma City is thriving back in Indiana, where he starred as a Hoosier. He is averaging 23.4 points, which is the first season in his career he has averaged more than 20. He's scored more than 30 points in 11 games and had a 47-point game in December.