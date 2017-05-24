Lakers hire Kardashian trainer to head strength and conditioning department

The Lakers hired Gunnar Peterson, who counts celebrities among his past clientele, to be their director of strength and endurance.

Peterson, a personal trainer before joining the Lakers, replaces Tim DiFrancesco, who resigned from his post as the Lakers’ strength and conditioning coach this spring.

“Gunnar is a true pioneer and visionary at his craft, and will bring a new mentality to our weight room which we are all very excited about,” Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka said in a statement. “Since Magic and I have worked with Gunnar in the past, we have a strong relationship with him, which makes working together now feel seamless.”

Peterson has trained model Kendall Jenner, as well as her half-sisters, Kim and Khloe Kardashian. He also has worked with singer and actress Jennifer Lopez, actor Sylvester Stalone, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love and retired tennis player Pete Sampras.

The Lakers have turned over many members of their support staff since Magic Johnson took over as president of basketball operations and Pelinka took over as general manager in March. Johnson replaced Jim Buss, who is still a part owner and was the Lakers’ executive vice president of basketball operations. Pelinka replaced Mitch Kupchak, who had been with the organization for more than 30 years and was its general manager for the past 17 years.

tania.ganguli@latimes.com

Follow Tania Ganguli on Twitter @taniaganguli