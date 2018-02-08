Lakers make a smart move with trade that puts them in the LeBron sweepstakes

But the NBA is so wonderfully volatile, and things quickly changed. It became clear that James and Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert don't like each other, meaning James is probably going to leave Cleveland even though the Cavaliers made other trades Thursday in hopes of salvaging the season. And Isaiah Thomas and his expiring contract became available because he became a malcontent. And the Oklahoma City Thunder, while playing well lately, still have been a disappointment and could be headed for a second-round playoff exit, which won't do much to convince George to forsake a Los Angeles homecoming.