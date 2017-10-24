Astros' Keuchel remembers the lean years in Houston

Dallas Keuchel had a couple of days to consider the Houston Astros’ place in the World Series, and his Game 1 start Tuesday at Dodger Stadium. The left-hander concluded that one of his favorite parts about it is where his team stood in the not-so-distant past.

Four seasons ago, the Astros were so dreadful they all looked forward to Sept. 29, the last day of the regular season. It was the day they suffered their 15th consecutive loss and 111th in all.

“It was like, thank goodness the season is over with,” Keuchel said.

Keuchel was nothing but complimentary toward the Dodgers he will face Tuesday.

“They'll be the deepest team that we've played, hands down,” Keuchel said. “You don't win a hundred-plus games for just luck of the draw.”

Keuchel ran down the threats the Dodgers’ lineup presents. “You could talk about everybody,” he said. “They're extremely deep.”

The Astros did not finish with the American League’s best record. The Cleveland Indians bested them by one game. The 104-win Dodgers were three games better than anyone else.

Keuchel said the World Series this year matches best against best.

“Pitching staffs, bullpens, pinch-runners, you name it, coaching staffs,” he added. “It really is, top to bottom, the two best teams.”

Mr. October

Carlos Beltran’s postseason numbers would add up to a pretty good season for many players: a .311 batting average, .417 on-base percentage and .618 slugging percentage with 16 home runs and 42 runs batted in over 62 games.

The Astros’ designated hitter attributes that success to seemingly divergent traits: excitement and composure.

“You have to control your emotions. You have to enjoy the moment,” he said in Spanish. “Because at the end of the day, how many players that played in the big leagues get the opportunity to play in the World Series? It’s a blessing.

“This is what you dream as a ballplayer. Your first dream is trying to get to the big leagues. Your second dream is to trying to win a World Series.”

That last part is the one thing missing from Beltran’s stellar postseason resume. Although he’s played in 14 playoff series for five teams, he’s only made it to the World Series once, with St. Louis in 2013. The Cardinals lost to Boston that fall.

At 40, this could be the last chance for the 20-year veteran. “I’m just grateful to be in this position,” he said. “It would be great to win it. And if I don’t win it, it wasn’t meant to be.”

The real blue crew

Gerry Davis, working the World Series for a record-tying sixth time, is the crew chief for the third time, Major League Baseball announced Monday.

Davis, a big-league umpire for 34 seasons, has worked a record 136 postseason games. Joe West is the only other active umpire who has worked six World Series.

Davis’ previous World Series appearances came in 1996, 1999, 2004, 2009 and 2012.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

