MLB: Justin Verlander’s MRI test clear

The Detroit Tigers said Monday that an MRI exam on pitcher Justin Verlander’s groin injury was clean, showing no evidence of structural damage, and he will be evaluated as the week progresses.

The 2011 Cy Young Award winner left his start Sunday against the Chicago White Sox in the third inning because of tightness in his right groin. The team said the date of his next start is undetermined.

Etc.

The Washington Nationals placed outfielder Jayson Werth on the 10-day disabled list because of a bruised left foot and promoted utilityman Ryan Raburn from triple-A Syracuse before the start of their three-game series at Dodger Stadium. Werth fouled a ball off his toe Saturday against Oakland and sat out Sunday’s game. X-rays were negative for fractures. . . . Outfielder Hunter Pence, on the DL since May 13 because of a hamstring strain, was activated by the San Francisco Giants, who optioned rookie infielder Christian Arroyo to triple-A Sacramento. Arroyo, 22, is hitting .192 with three home runs and 14 RBIs. . . . The Chicago Cubs placed closer Wade Davis on paternity leave and recalled right-hander Dylan Floro from triple-A Iowa. Davis and his wife, Katelyn, are expecting their second child.