MLB: Wade Miley to start for Brewers

Outfielder Wil Myers was put on the 10-day disabled list by the San Diego Padres because of a strained oblique. Myers was injured while swinging at a pitch Saturday against the New York Mets. ... Shortstop J.P. Crawford was put on the 10-day DL by the Philadelphia Phillies because of a right forearm strain. Crawford is hitting .214 and has five throwing errors. ... Second baseman Devon Travis was optioned to triple-A Buffalo by the Toronto Blue Jays. Travis started on opening day but was batting .148 with one home run and three runs batted in. ... Phillies right-hander Vince Velasquez has given up 16 runs in three starts against the Atlanta Braves this season, all in matchups with right-hander Brandon McCarthy.