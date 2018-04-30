MLB: Wade Miley to start for Brewers

Left-hander Wade Miley on Sunday was moved into the rotation by the Milwaukee Brewers, who sent Brent Suter to the bullpen.
Miley, 31, will make his first start with the Brewers on Wednesday in Cincinnati.
He struck out 11 batters in a start for double-A Biloxi on Friday and the Brewers had to make a decision by Sunday whether to add him to the team or allow him to become a free agent.
Miley had an 8-15 record and a 5.61 earned-run average in 32 starts last year with the Baltimore Orioles.
Outfielder Wil Myers was put on the 10-day disabled list by the San Diego Padres because of a strained oblique. Myers was injured while swinging at a pitch Saturday against the New York Mets. ... Shortstop J.P. Crawford was put on the 10-day DL by the Philadelphia Phillies because of a right forearm strain. Crawford is hitting .214 and has five throwing errors. ... Second baseman Devon Travis was optioned to triple-A Buffalo by the Toronto Blue Jays. Travis started on opening day but was batting .148 with one home run and three runs batted in. ... Phillies right-hander Vince Velasquez has given up 16 runs in three starts against the Atlanta Braves this season, all in matchups with right-hander Brandon McCarthy.