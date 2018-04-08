MLB: CC Sabathia, Brandon Drury on Yankees’ DL

Outfielder Colby Rasmus was put on the DL by Baltimore because of a hip injury. He is batting .095 with 13 strikeouts in 21 at-bats. ... Catcher Miguel Montero was put on the paternity list by Washington. ... Carlos Santana's home run in Philadelphia's 20-1 victory over Miami was his 1,000th hit. ... Arizona manager Torey Lovullo has 99 victories in his first 170 games and is trying to become the fastest active manager to 100 victories. Detroit's Ron Gardenhire needed 173 games in 2002-03 while with Minnesota.