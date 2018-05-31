MLB: Phillies' Rhys Hoskins suffers a fractured jaw

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Rhys Hoskins is likely headed to the disabled list after a further examination Wednesday revealed he has a fractured jaw.
Hoskins was hit in the mouth by his foul ball in the ninth inning Monday while facing Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen. He was removed from the game but examinations, including a concussion test, cleared him to play Tuesday and he delivered a pinch-hit double.
Manager Gabe Kapler said Hoskins returned to Philadelphia to be evaluated by the team’s oral surgeon.
Etc.
Outfielder Michael Brantley had a hit in Cleveland’s 9-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox to extend his hitting streak to 19 games. Since moving into the No. 2 spot in the order, Brantley is batting .368 (29 of 79) with six home runs, 18 runs batted in and 20 runs. ... The White Sox were swept in a series for the eighth time. ... Chicago Cubs right-hander Yu Darvish has inflammation in his right triceps but no structural damage, and could start a throwing program as soon as the weekend. ... Disabled list additions: Milwaukee shortstop Tyler Saladino (sprained ankle), Minnesota outfielder Byron Buxton (toe fracture), San Francisco pitcher Jeff Samardzija (shoulder tightness).