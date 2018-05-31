MLB: Phillies' Rhys Hoskins suffers a fractured jaw

Outfielder Michael Brantley had a hit in Cleveland’s 9-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox to extend his hitting streak to 19 games. Since moving into the No. 2 spot in the order, Brantley is batting .368 (29 of 79) with six home runs, 18 runs batted in and 20 runs. ... The White Sox were swept in a series for the eighth time. ... Chicago Cubs right-hander Yu Darvish has inflammation in his right triceps but no structural damage, and could start a throwing program as soon as the weekend. ... Disabled list additions: Milwaukee shortstop Tyler Saladino (sprained ankle), Minnesota outfielder Byron Buxton (toe fracture), San Francisco pitcher Jeff Samardzija (shoulder tightness).