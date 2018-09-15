MLB: Cubs’ Strop is out for season

It looks like the back end of the Chicago Cubs’ bullpen will be a big question mark down the stretch.
Pedro Strop will miss the rest of the regular season with a left hamstring strain, leaving the NL Central leaders with a closer-by-committee approach as they try to hold off the Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals.
The team announced the injury after Strop underwent an MRI exam Friday.
Strop is 6-1 with a 2.26 ERA over 592/3 innings in 60 appearances.
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Gregory Polanco could be out until next June after having surgery on his left shoulder. Polanco leads the Pirates with a career-high 23 home runs, 81 RBIs and 61 extra-base hits. Polanco dislocated his throwing shoulder on an awkward slide into second base on a double last week against Miami.