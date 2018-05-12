MLB stat corner: Sacrificing the sacrifice

Every week, emails from Dodgers Dugout newsletter readers ask why the Dodgers don't bunt more. The reason: Analytics developed over the last several years show that a bunt is a waste of an out. Long story short, research has shown that the odds of scoring a run with a runner on first and no out are greater than the odds of scoring a run with a runner on second and one out. But what about near the end of the game, when one run can mean the difference? Well, this was researched in 2002, and a similar conclusion was reached. The win expectancy for a home team trailing by one in the bottom of the ninth was higher with a runner on first and nobody out than it is with a runner on second and one out. And that theory holds true in multiple late-inning situations.