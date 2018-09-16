Alabama, Georgia take top two spots in this week's top 25 while LSU leaps into the top 10; Wisconsin tumbles

The Associated Press top 25 football poll had a couple of changes due to upsets and impressive wins on Saturday.
The Southeastern Conference occupies the top two spots with Alabama remaining at the No. 1 spot with 58 first-place votes, while Georgia jumped over Clemson to come in at No. 2. Clemson comes in at No. 3 with three first-place votes followed by Ohio State and Oklahoma rounding out the top five.
Louisiana State is welcomed into the top 10 at No. 6 after their 22-21 win over Auburn. Auburn fell two spots from No. 7 to No. 9.
There’s a tie at No. 10 with Washington and Penn State.
Oklahoma State was the biggest gainer this week rising from No. 24 to No. 15 while Wisconsin dropped significantly from No. 6 to No. 18 after their 24-21 upset loss to Brigham Young.
Newcomers to the poll include No. 22 Texas A&M, No. 23 Boston College and No. 25 Brigham Young. USC, Arizona State and Boise State fell out of the poll.
Pac-12 teams ranked include Stanford, which continues to rise from No. 9 to No. 7, No. 10 Washington and No. 20 Oregon. Colorado, California, Arizona State, Utah and Washington State all received votes at 49, 40, 9, 6 and 2, respectively.
1. Alabama (58)
2. Georgia
3. Clemson (3)
4. Ohio State
5. Oklahoma
6. Louisiana State
7. Stanford
8. Notre Dame
9. Auburn
10. Washington
10. Penn State
12. West Virginia
13. Virginia Tech
14. Mississippi State
15. Oklahoma State
16. Central Florida
17. Texas Christian
18. Wisconsin
19. Michigan
20. Oregon
21. Miami, Fla.
22. Texas A&M
23. Boston College
24. Michigan State
25. Brigham Young
The next poll will be released next Sunday.