Kayla Day, 17, copes with Paribas Open loss like a pro

At 17, Kayla Day is mature enough to realize she had to look past her immediate disappointment and consider the larger context of her second-round loss to world No. 7 Garbine Muguruza of Spain on Sunday at the BNP Paribas Open.

Day won the first set and had two break points at 5-5 in the second set but couldn’t put away the increasingly steady Muguruza, the 2016 French Open champion. Muguruza won the match, 3-6, 7-5, 6-2, at Stadium 1 but Day gained experience and a sense of the consistency and craft she will need in order to flourish against opponents who are older and more accustomed to handling pressure on a big stage.

“I was pretty upset after my match because it didn't go the way I wanted it in the end. But if you look at the big picture, I was able to push a top-10 player really far,” said Day, a Santa Barbara native who trains in Carson and lives in Long Beach. “I didn't really have any expectations going in. I mean, I had to believe I could win, because you can't go into a match thinking you're going to lose. I knew it was a tall task. But yeah, it was a good match.”

Winning the first set was gratifying but just the start. “I knew there was still a long way to go. A lot of people can win first sets, and you have to win two sets to win a tennis match,” said Day, who had gotten a place in the main draw as a wild card and defeated Australian Open semifinalist Mirjana Lucic-Baroni in the first round.

Muguruza said she wasn’t sharp at the outset but credited Day’s serve and overall game. “I think she played good. I'm surprised with how she handled, you know, center court and, yeah, very good,” Muguruza said.

The respect apparently is mutual. Day has a dog named Garbine, a name chosen by Day’s mother, Dana, after she saw Muguruza on TV. It was a first for Muguruza. “Well,” she said, smiling, “that’s funny.”

::

Every memorable tournament seems to have an epic match or two, and the three-hour, 22-minute battle Sunday between No. 15 Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland and No. 18 Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands tops the list here so far. Bacsinszky saved four match points against her and closed it out on her sixth match point, 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (8).

“At six-all we both deserved it,” Bacsinszky told the Women’s Tennis Assn. web site. “She hustled amazingly. She played with her heart. I did, too. Our tennis wasn’t brilliant: we did not play the best match ever. If I would have lost I would have felt the same as now because it was a coin flip. It wasn’t amazing tennis but it was a huge fight from both of us.”

Bacsinszky will face No. 3 Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic, who defeated Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania, 6-4, 7-6 (2), on Sunday.

In other noteworthy women’s matches, No. 21 seed Caroline Garcia of France upset No. 11 Johanna Konta of Great Britain, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(1), to set up a fourth-round match against No. 8 Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia, who defeated Roberta Vinci, 6-2, 2-6, 6-1. No. 10 Elina Svitolina of Ukraine defeated Daria Gavrilova of Australia, 6-2, 6-1, and moved on to face Muguruza.

