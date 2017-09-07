College football: Threatening letter is sent to the home of Sumlin

Texas A&M and law enforcement officials were investigating Thursday night after football coach Kevin Sumlin received a racist and threatening letter at his home.

His wife, Charlene Sumlin, posted a picture of the letter, which had a return address in Houston, on Twitter. The handwritten letter, which included a racial epithet, read: “You suck as a coach! You’re a ... and can’t win! Please get lost! Or else.”

On the post Charlene added: “People of 2017: please tell me how any part of this is OK? And to the sender: did it occur to you that a child may open it?”

Texas A&M President Michael Young and athletic director Scott Woodward issued a joint statement condemning the letter and adding that they are: “working with law enforcement authorities to bring the sender of this letter to justice.”

Texas A&M squandered a 34-point third-quarter lead in a season-opening 45-44 loss to UCLA on Sunday at the Rose Bowl.

Hurricane Irma causes cancellations

No. 10 Florida State canceled its home game Saturday against Louisiana Monroe because of impending Hurricane Irma.

The cancellation Thursday night came after Florida Gov. Rick Scott ordered all state colleges and universities closed through Monday in order to support shelter and emergency relief efforts. Officials on Wednesday initially moved the start time from 7 p.m. to noon.

The teams do not have open dates on the same week, preventing them from rescheduling the game.

No. 22 Florida canceled its Saturday home opener against Northern Colorado and No. 21 South Florida and Connecticut called off their game that was scheduled for Saturday in Storrs, Conn.

Utah State rolls

Quarterback Kent Myers completed 24 of 26 passes for 323 yards and two touchdowns to lead Utah State to a 51-13 victory over visiting Idaho State.

Myers also rushed for 85 yards and two touchdowns. He left early in the third quarter with the Aggies (1-1) ahead 45-6.

Ty Flanagan rushed for 106 yards and a score on 25 carries for the Bengals (1-1.)