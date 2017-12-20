College football: Notre Dame suspends two players indefinitely

Notre Dame has indefinitely suspended wide receiver Kevin Stepherson and running back C.J. Holmes from football- related activities.

Coach Brian Kelly announced the suspensions Wednesday. The reason was not provided, but WNDU-TV reported Stepherson and Holmes were caught shoplifting clothing from a department store. They have not yet been charged or booked into jail.

Big commits

Cade Mays joined offensive guard Jamaree Salyer and defensive end Brenton Cox as previously uncommitted players to choose Georgia. The Bulldogs have commitments from seven of the top 31 prospects, according to composite rankings of recruiting sites compiled by 247Sports. ... The highest-ranked previously uncommitted player to sign Wednesday was defensive end Micah Parsons, who chose Penn State. ... Clemson has signed four of the nation’s top 10 prospects, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence and defensive end K.J. Henry. ... Of all the new coaches, Florida’s Dan Mullen arguably produced the biggest recruiting coup as the Gators signed quarterback Emory Jones, who had been committed to Ohio State. Jones is ranked 40th in the 247Sports Composite. ... Other quarterbacks to make switches over the last week include Matt Corral (Florida to Ole Miss), JT Shrout (California to Tennessee), Adrian Martinez (Tennessee to Nebraska) and Spencer Petras (Oregon State to Iowa). ... The nation’s top-rated tight end, Jeremy Ruckert, and defensive tackle, Taron Vincent, were among the 21 recruits locked up by Ohio State.