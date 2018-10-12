College football viewers' guide: Key conference matchups highlight the weekend

Pittsburgh loves to play the spoiler. The Panthers did it against No. 2 Clemson in 2016 and against No. 2 Miami last season. If they’re going to do it this season, their defense will need to contain the dynamic Irish offense. Notre Dame’s Ian Book passed for 271 yards and two touchdowns and running back Dexter Williams rushed for 178 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-23 win over Virginia Tech last week.