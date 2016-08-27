Rickie Fowler, bogey-free again, takes one-shot lead at the Barclays

Rickie Fowler kept bogeys off his card for the second straight day and closed with a five-foot birdie putt for a three-under-par 68, giving him a one-shot lead over Patrick Reed going into the final round of the Barclays in Farmingdale, N.Y.

Fowler has gone 45 holes without a bogey at Bethpage Black, the site of two U.S. Opens and among the toughest courses on the PGA Tour. Along with his three birdies Saturday, he made three par-saving putts of at least 10 feet, including one from 25 feet early in his round.

And he needed them all.

Reed overcame three bogeys in a four-hole stretch on the front nine and was tied for the lead on the back nine until the final two holes. Reed missed a five-foot birdie putt on the 17th, and his 15-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole missed weakly to the right.

Fowler, who was at nine-under 204, is in prime position to win for the first time on the PGA Tour in a year and play his way onto the U.S. Ryder Cup team.

This is the final tournament for Americans to earn one of the eight automatic spots for the Ryder Cup matches at Hazeltine at the end of next month. Fowler was at No. 12 going into the opening FedEx Cup event with its $8.5-million purse and needed at least a third-place finish to earn a spot.

Reed, who is No. 8 in the Ryder Cup standings, settled into his round and wound up with a 71, putting him in the final group with Fowler. Right behind was Adam Scott, who also saw his share of putts go in, especially a 45-foot birdie on the 15th hole. Scott started out his round by holing a lob wedge from 98 yards for an eagle, and his 65 was the lowest score of the tournament.

Scott, who hasn't seriously contended since his back-to-back victories in Florida five months ago, was two shots behind at 7-under 206. Martin Laird (69) and Emiliano Grillo (71) were three shots back, while Justin Thomas got into the game a 66 and was in the group at 5-under 208, which included defending champion Jason Day (70).

Jutanugarn leads by two in Canada

Ariya Jutanugarn missed a chance to take a big lead into the final round of the Canadian Pacific Women's Open, making two late bogeys at Priddis Greens.

A week after withdrawing from the Rio Olympics because of a left knee injury, the 20-year-old Thai player bogeyed the par-four 16th and par-five 18th for a five-under 67.

At 17-under 199, she had a two-stroke advantage over South Korea's In Gee Chun.

Jutanugarn won the Women's British Open in the event before the Olympics to tie Lydia Ko for the LPGA Tour victory lead with four. After a late meltdown in the major ANA Inspiration in April, Jutanugarn picked up the nickname “May” with three straight victories in the breakthrough month.

Chun shot a 66. South Korea's Sei Young Kim and Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow were 12 under. Kim had a 68, and Meadow shot 69.

Three-time champion Ko (70) was tied for 10th at 10 under, and Canadian star Brooke Henderson (68) was nine strokes back at 8 under. Ko won the event three of the last four years, the first two as an amateur.

Sauers’ 67 good for lead at Boeing Classic

Gene Sauers took the Boeing Classic lead, two weeks after his breakthrough victory in the U.S. Senior Open.

The 54-year-old Sauers two-putted for birdie on the par-five 18th for a five-under 67 and a two-stroke lead over Joe Durant. The three-time PGA Tour winner had a 12-under 132 total at TPC Snoqualmie Ridge.

Sauers birdied four of the last five holes, making three in a row in Nos. 14-16.

Durant birdied the last for a 65. He won the 3M Championship three weeks ago in Minnesota.

Tom Byrum and Stephen Ames were at nine under. Byrum had a 68, and Ames shot 69.

Kirk Triplett, tied for the first-round lead with Sauers after a 65, had a 71 to drop into a tie for fifth at eight under, along with Bernhard Langer (67).

Dredge has one-shot lead in Denmark

Wales' Bradley Dredge shot a one-over 72 to take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the European Tour's Made in Denmark tournament.

Dredge had a 12-under 201 total at Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort. American David Lipsky (67) was second along with Spain's Adrian Otaegui (68) and Belgium's Thomas Pieters (69).