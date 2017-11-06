Racing! Del Mar put on a good show for the Breeders' Cup

Del Mar Charts Results for Sunday, November 5. Copyright 2017 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 5th day of a 16-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.07 46.19 59.29 1:12.40

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Carpathia 120 3 1 4–3 4–5 2–4 1–1¾ Van Dyke 1.90 1 Lovely Finish 120 1 6 6 5–2 4–hd 2–1¾ Puglisi 17.00 6 Z Z Tiger 120 6 3 1–½ 1–2 1–hd 3–6½ Rosario 1.20 2 Tisn't She Lucky 120 2 5 5–1 6 6 4–2¼ Blanc 23.50 5 Copper Cowgirl 120 5 2 3–3½ 3–1½ 3–hd 5–¾ Elliott 3.90 4 Songofthedesert 120 4 4 2–1½ 2–hd 5–5 6 T Baze 10.00

3 CARPATHIA 5.80 4.00 2.60 1 LOVELY FINISH 7.20 3.20 6 Z Z TIGER 2.20

$1 EXACTA (3-1) $34.60 $2 QUINELLA (1-3) $47.40 $1 SUPERFECTA (3-1-6-2) $444.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-1-6) $36.65

Winner–Carpathia Dbb.f.2 by Exchange Rate out of Melinda Rose, by Malek (CHI). Bred by Nick Alexander (CA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Nicholas B. Alexander. Mutuel Pool $198,466 Exacta Pool $115,871 Quinella Pool $3,738 Superfecta Pool $47,893 Trifecta Pool $82,192. Scratched–none.

CARPATHIA chased off the rail, moved up three deep into the stretch, bid outside the pacesetter in midstretch to gain the lead past the eighth pole and drew clear then held under left handed urging. LOVELY FINISH a bit slow to begin, saved ground off the pace, came out in upper stretch and finished well. Z Z TIGER angled in and dueled outside a rival then inched clear off the rail into the turn, battled inside the winner in midstretch, could not match that one and lost the place late. TISN'T SHE LUCKY broke a bit slowly, settled outside a rival then just off the rail leaving the turn and did not rally. COPPER COWGIRL bobbled a bit at the start, had speed between foes then stalked off the rail, continued between rivals into the stretch and weakened. SONGOFTHEDESERT also bobbled a bit at the break, angled in and dueled inside then stalked along the rail and weakened in the drive.

SECOND RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.40 45.98 58.71 1:11.34

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Duranga 122 3 4 3–2 3–1½ 3–hd 1–1½ Prat 1.40 5 Kentan Road 122 5 2 1–1½ 1–3 1–2 2–½ Talamo 2.40 2 Hansen Tale Blues 117 2 1 2–1½ 2–1 2–½ 3–2¼ Roman 2.80 6 Lovely Raquel 117 6 3 4–hd 4–3 4–7 4–10¼ Fuentes 10.80 4 Diamond Proof 122 4 6 6 5–4 5–10 5–16½ Boulanger 8.50 1 Dixie Run 122 1 5 5–2½ 6 6 6 Orozco 28.30

3 DURANGA 4.80 2.60 2.20 5 KENTAN ROAD 2.80 2.40 2 HANSEN TALE BLUES 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-3) $19.40 $1 EXACTA (3-5) $6.40 $2 QUINELLA (3-5) $7.40 $1 SUPERFECTA (3-5-2-6) $30.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-2) $7.55

Winner–Duranga Dbb.f.3 by Bellamy Road out of Just a Tizzy, by Cee's Tizzy. Bred by J. D. Stuart, P. C. Bance, Hollendorfer& Todaro (KY). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: Hollendorfer, LLC, Bernsen, David A., Stuart, John and Todaro, George. Mutuel Pool $197,547 Daily Double Pool $51,937 Exacta Pool $96,469 Quinella Pool $3,746 Superfecta Pool $43,669 Trifecta Pool $70,300. Scratched–none.

DURANGA stalked outside a rival then off the rail, came three wide into the stretch, rallied under left handed urging to gain the lead in deep stretch and won clear. KENTAN ROAD sped to a clear early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail then inside, continued along the rail in the stretch, could not match the winner and just held second. HANSEN TALE BLUES close up stalking the pace a bit off the rail, was between rivals in midstretch and was edged for the place. LOVELY RAQUEL angled in early, chased outside a rival then just off the rail, angled in entering the stretch and did not rally. DIAMOND PROOF broke a bit slowly, steadied when crowded early, angled in and saved ground, went around a rival on the turn then angled back in nearing the stretch and weakened. DIXIE RUN chased inside, came off the rail and dropped back on the turn and gave way.

THIRD RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $29,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 22.62 45.63 1:09.96 1:16.34

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Iron Rob 120 5 3 4–hd 4–2½ 1–2 1–2¼ Pereira 5.70 3 Matriculate 120 3 4 5–1½ 1–hd 2–½ 2–2¼ Pedroza 8.00 1 Native Treasure 113 1 5 6 5–½ 5–3 3–1¼ Roman 3.70 6 American League 120 6 1 2–hd 2–½ 3–1½ 4–1¾ Prat 4.90 2 Karma King 120 2 6 1–hd 3–1 4–hd 5–1¼ Talamo 1.80 4 Indavidualist 118 4 2 3–1 6 6 6 Risenhoover 4.00

5 IRON ROB 13.40 7.20 4.00 3 MATRICULATE 7.20 3.80 1 NATIVE TREASURE 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-5) $42.80 $1 EXACTA (5-3) $52.00 $2 QUINELLA (3-5) $47.00 $1 SUPERFECTA (5-3-1-6) $512.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-3-1) $90.70

Winner–Iron Rob B.g.4 by Twirling Candy out of Cold Blooded, by Tiger Ridge. Bred by John C. Pereira (FL). Trainer: Steve Knapp. Owner: John B Evans. Mutuel Pool $229,881 Daily Double Pool $21,332 Exacta Pool $122,348 Quinella Pool $4,667 Superfecta Pool $46,533 Trifecta Pool $80,957. Claimed–Matriculate by Mercado, Alejandro, O''Neill, Doug and Rothblum, Steve. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (3-3-5) paid $79.30. Pick Three Pool $71,855.

IRON ROB stalked the pace outside then off the rail, bid four wide leaving the turn and into the stretch, took the lead in upper stretch and drew clear under a steady hand ride. MATRICULATE pulled between foes then stalked off the rail, tugged his way up between rivals to duel for the lead leaving the backstretch and on the turn and into the stretch and bested the others. NATIVE TREASURE came off the rail on the backstretch to chase the pace, went outside a rival on the turn and a bit wide into the stretch and gained the show. AMERICAN LEAGUE dueled three deep then four wide leaving the backstretch and three wide between foes leaving the turn and into the stretch and weakened. KARMA KING had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the turn and into the stretch and also weakened. INDAVIDUALIST dueled between horses, dropped back on the turn and had little left for the stretch.

FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $80,000. Time 23.15 48.66 1:13.51 1:25.47 1:37.21

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Tesora 120 5 5 5–½ 5–hd 5–½ 3–2 1–1¾ Rosario 1.10 7 Yesterday's News 120 6 1 3–2 3–1 2–2 1–½ 2–3¼ Gutierrez 8.10 4 Medaglia Gold 120 4 4 1–1½ 1–½ 1–½ 2–2 3–3¼ Desormeaux 1.40 3 Klosters 120 3 6 6 6 3–hd 4–1½ 4–6¼ Bejarano 5.80 2 Avail 120 2 3 4–1 4–hd 4–1½ 5–6 5–6¼ Elliott 18.10 1 Holy Diver 120 1 2 2–½ 2–½ 6 6 6 Linares 53.10

6 TESORA 4.20 3.20 2.20 7 YESTERDAY'S NEWS 6.20 3.20 4 MEDAGLIA GOLD 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-6) $29.80 $1 EXACTA (6-7) $9.20 $2 QUINELLA (6-7) $14.60 $1 SUPERFECTA (6-7-4-3) $41.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-7-4) $9.75

Winner–Tesora B.f.2 by Scat Daddy out of Romance Is Roman, by In Excess (IRE). Bred by Siena Farms LLC (KY). Trainer: Jonathan Thomas. Owner: Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners and TNIP, LLC. Mutuel Pool $279,209 Daily Double Pool $31,847 Exacta Pool $162,138 Quinella Pool $4,804 Superfecta Pool $65,521 Trifecta Pool $96,995. Scratched–Retro. $1 Pick Three (3-5-6) paid $60.50. Pick Three Pool $56,111.

TESORA chased between horses, steadied in tight into the second turn, went around a rival then angled in between horses into the stretch, came out for room in midstretch and finished strongly in hand to gain the lead in deep stretch and won clear. YESTERDAY'S NEWS stalked outside a rival, bid three deep on the backstretch then re-bid outside a rival leaving the second turn to gain the lead in the stretch, inched away past the eighth pole then could not hold off the winner while clearly second best. MEDAGLIA GOLD sped to the early lead three deep then outside a rival, angled in entering the first turn, set the pace inside, inched from foes into the second turn then battled inside again leaving that turn and to midstretch and held third. KLOSTERS (IRE) fanned out into the first turn, chased three deep then outside on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and did not rally. AVAIL had speed between horses then pulled along the inside and was in a bit tight into the first turn, saved ground stalking the pace to the stretch and weakened. HOLY DIVER had speed inside then was in a bit tight nearing the first turn, bid between horses on the backstretch, dropped back between foes on the second turn and gave way.

FIFTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.35 45.42 58.05 1:11.53

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Big League 122 2 3 3–½ 3–hd 1–½ 1–½ Mn Garcia 1.00 8 Street to Indy 122 8 6 8 8 8 2–½ T Baze 16.10 7 Upperclassman 115 7 2 5–hd 5–2 5–2 3–½ Roman 4.90 6 DH–It's Tiz Time 122 6 7 6–½ 7–1½ 7–1 4–2¾ Talamo 8.70 3 DH–Trickonomics 120 3 1 1–hd 1–hd 2–2 4–2¾ Maldonado 21.90 5 Hawks Peak 120 5 4 7–½ 6–1 6–1 6–2½ Gonzalez 23.90 1 Short of Ez 120 1 5 4–hd 4–4 4–½ 7–½ Elliott 6.00 4 Southern Keys 112 4 8 2–1 2–1 3–hd 8 Falgione 6.50

2 BIG LEAGUE 4.00 3.00 2.40 8 STREET TO INDY 8.80 4.00 7 UPPERCLASSMAN 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-2) $9.60 $1 EXACTA (2-8) $16.90 $2 QUINELLA (2-8) $27.00 $1 SUPERFECTA (2-8-7-3) $212.00 $1 SUPERFECTA (2-8-7-6) $146.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-8-7) $32.10

Winner–Big League Dbb.g.3 by Speightstown out of Reunited, by Dixie Union. Bred by W. S. Farish (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Rockingham Ranch. Mutuel Pool $275,118 Daily Double Pool $40,074 Exacta Pool $169,965 Quinella Pool $5,559 Superfecta Pool $82,195 Trifecta Pool $119,968. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (5-6-2) paid $43.40. Pick Three Pool $64,820. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-3-5-5/6-2) 5 correct paid $284.30. Pick Five Pool $544,645.

BIG LEAGUE stalked between horses then outside a rival on the turn and three wide into the stretch, took the lead nearing midstretch, kicked clear under urging and held. STREET TO INDY chased outside then off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and closed willingly. UPPERCLASSMAN bobbled at the start, chased off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and rallied between rivals late. TRICKONOMICS had good early speed and angled in, dueled inside, regained the lead on the turn, fought back along the rail in midstretch and was edged late for third. IT'S TIZ TIME stalked four wide on the backstretch and outside on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. HAWKS PEAK stalked between horses then inside on the turn, came out into the stretch and weakened. SHORT OF EZ saved ground stalking the pace to the stretch and also weakened. SOUTHERN KEYS stumbled, broke out and bumped a rival, went up between horses then dueled outside a rival, put a head in front past the half mile pole, battled outside that one on the turn and weakened in the drive.

SIXTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 24.41 49.00 1:13.81 1:38.06 1:44.14

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Sasini 122 7 6 6–1½ 6–1 6–1 3–2½ 1–nk Prat 2.10 7 Scandal 124 6 1 4–hd 1–hd 1–hd 2–1 2–hd Smith 2.30 1 Morning Dance 122 1 4 1–1 2–1½ 2–2 1–hd 3–2¼ Gonzalez 4.60 4 Glory and Power 122 3 3 2–hd 4–½ 3–hd 4–½ 4–nk Arroyo, Jr. 15.00 2 Bee Sweet 122 2 2 5–½ 7 7 5–2 5–4¼ Talamo 13.30 6 Sweet Connie 124 5 7 7 5–hd 5–1½ 6–½ 6–4¼ Van Dyke 6.90 5 Malibu Model 117 4 5 3–½ 3–½ 4–hd 7 7 Fuentes 7.00

8 SASINI (GB) 6.20 2.80 2.20 7 SCANDAL 3.20 2.40 1 MORNING DANCE 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-8) $16.40 $1 EXACTA (8-7) $6.30 $2 QUINELLA (7-8) $5.60 $1 SUPERFECTA (8-7-1-4) $118.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-7-1) $11.30

Winner–Sasini (GB) B.f.3 by Fastnet Rock (AUS) out of Eva's Request (IRE), by Soviet Star. Bred by Lady Bamford (GB). Trainer: Simon Callaghan. Owner: Alice Bamford. Mutuel Pool $234,549 Daily Double Pool $35,619 Exacta Pool $131,319 Quinella Pool $5,270 Superfecta Pool $54,807 Trifecta Pool $89,643. Scratched–Danuska's My Girl. $1 Pick Three (6-2-8) paid $15.70. Pick Three Pool $74,018.

SASINI (GB) stalked outside a rival then between foes on the backstretch and outside a foe on the second turn, angled in entering the stretch, came out in upper stretch, bid three deep past the eighth pole and gamely prevailed under urging. SCANDAL stalked four wide then bid four wide leaving the first turn, angled in and dueled outside a rival, fought back between horses in the final furlong and was outgamed late. MORNING DANCE sped to the early lead, set the pace inside then dueled along the rail, fought back along the fence through the final furlong and continued willingly. GLORY AND POWER stalked between horses then a bit off the rail, angled in on the backstretch and saved ground, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. BEE SWEET saved ground, was in tight into the first turn then steadied when crowded early on the backstretch, stalked inside to the stretch and did not rally. SWEET CONNIE stalked outside a rival then off the rail, continued three deep on the backstretch and second turn and four wide into the stretch and weakened. MALIBU MODEL stalked three deep between foes then bid three wide between rivals, stalked again between horses on the backstretch and second turn, came three wide into the stretch and also weakened.

SEVENTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 22.96 46.49 1:11.01 1:17.33

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Make It a Triple 124 9 5 1–½ 2–1 1–1 1–1½ Bejarano 1.00 11 Gotta Get Lucky 124 11 4 5–hd 3–1 3–4 2–2½ Elliott 16.50 7 Go Ghetto 124 7 7 2–½ 1–hd 2–½ 3–hd Risenhoover 3.20 4 Rick's Dream 122 4 12 9–1½ 8–1½ 6–1½ 4–2¼ Pena 34.70 12 Midnight Harbor 124 12 10 6–½ 6–½ 4–hd 5–hd Ochoa 30.60 3 True Ranger 124 3 6 8–hd 9–3 7–1 6–2½ Pereira 16.40 5 Adventurous 124 5 3 7–1 5–hd 5–½ 7–1 T Baze 11.30 1 Roosevelt 122 1 11 12 12 9–1½ 8–1½ Talamo 8.00 6 Lucky Patrick 124 6 9 10–½ 10–1½ 11–½ 9–2¼ Fuentes 69.60 10 Summer Buddha 113 10 2 3–1 7–hd 10–1 10–nk Franco 85.10 2 Slasher 115 2 8 11–4½ 11–2½ 12 11–1¼ Roman 20.50 8 Hint to Win 124 8 1 4–hd 4–hd 8–2 12 Franco 111.30

9 MAKE IT A TRIPLE 4.00 3.20 2.60 11 GOTTA GET LUCKY 9.20 5.00 7 GO GHETTO 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-9) $14.80 $1 EXACTA (9-11) $29.70 $2 QUINELLA (9-11) $41.20 $1 SUPERFECTA (9-11-7-4) $1,648.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-11-7) $70.45

Winner–Make It a Triple Dbb.g.4 by Misremembered out of Thunder Sands, by Level Sands. Bred by Richard Barton Enterprises (CA). Trainer: Michael Machowsky. Owner: Richard Barton. Mutuel Pool $312,128 Daily Double Pool $25,015 Exacta Pool $205,639 Quinella Pool $6,767 Superfecta Pool $138,449 Trifecta Pool $179,859. Claimed–Roosevelt by Aidekman, Alan, Ailshie, Gaylord and Harris, Tom. Trainer: David Bernstein. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (2-8-9) paid $19.30. Pick Three Pool $64,514.

MAKE IT A TRIPLE dueled between horses then outside the runner-up on the turn, was floated out a bit into the stretch, inched away in midstretch and proved best under urging. GOTTA GET LUCKY stalked between horses then four wide on the turn and three deep into the stretch and gained the place. GO GHETTO dueled off the rail then inside, fought back on the turn, came out a bit into the stretch and held third. RICK'S DREAM chased a bit off the rail, split horses on the turn, came three deep into the stretch and was edged for the show. MIDNIGHT HARBOR stalked four wide then five wide on the turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. TRUE RANGER saved ground chasing the pace, came out in the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. ADVENTUROUS angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, continued inside in the stretch and also lacked a rally. ROOSEVELT settled inside then a bit off the rail, angled in on the turn, came out some in the stretch and was not a threat. LUCKY PATRICK unhurried outside then alongside a rival, continued outside on the turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. SUMMER BUDDHA stalked between horses, dropped back on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. SLASHER chased inside then outside a rival on the turn, came out in the stretch and failed to menace. HINT TO WIN stalked between horse on the backstretch and turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened in the drive.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 23.75 47.96 1:12.23 1:24.20 1:36.42

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Moonless Sky 120 4 6 5–1½ 5–1½ 4–½ 3–1½ 1–hd Desormeaux 1.70 7 Cordiality 122 7 1 2–3 2–3 2–2½ 1–1½ 2–1¼ T Baze 4.30 3 Bernina Star 118 3 4 6–½ 7–hd 7–1 6–hd 3–ns Gonzalez 14.00 2 Starlite Style 120 2 7 8 8 8 8 4–½ Bejarano 14.40 1 Jeremy's Legacy 120 1 5 7–2 6–1½ 6–1 5–½ 5–nk Stevens 3.10 6 Cheval Blanche 118 6 8 4–2 3–½ 3–hd 4–½ 6–½ Van Dyke 35.30 5 Bert's Melody 115 5 2 1–½ 1–½ 1–½ 2–½ 7–1¼ Roman 8.90 8 Plastered 120 8 3 3–½ 4–2 5–1½ 7–1 8 Prat 6.70

4 MOONLESS SKY 5.40 3.20 2.40 7 CORDIALITY 4.60 3.40 3 BERNINA STAR 5.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-4) $14.00 $1 EXACTA (4-7) $11.10 $2 QUINELLA (4-7) $12.00 $1 SUPERFECTA (4-7-3-2) $283.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-7-3) $44.80

Winner–Moonless Sky Dbb.f.4 by Bold Chieftain out of Curtsy, by Chief's Crown. Bred by Willow Tree Farm Inc (CA). Trainer: Eddie Truman. Owner: Pappas Racing. Mutuel Pool $331,134 Daily Double Pool $35,309 Exacta Pool $171,425 Quinella Pool $6,176 Superfecta Pool $95,840 Trifecta Pool $128,478. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (8-9-4) paid $21.80. Pick Three Pool $41,544.

MOONLESS SKY chased outside a rival or off the rail, went three deep leaving the turn and into the stretch, rallied under urging then had the rider lost whip late but got up in time. CORDIALITY angled in and dueled outside a rival, inched away in the stretch and held on well but was caught late. BERNINA STAR saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch, split rivals in midstretch and got up between horses late for the show. STARLITE STYLE settled inside then outside a rival on the backstretch and second turn, came three deep into the stretch and was edged for third five wide on the line. JEREMY'S LEGACY (IRE) came off the rail on the first turn and chased outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and was edged for a minor award between foes. CHEVAL BLANCHE three wide early, chased outside a rival, was between horses into the lane and lacked a rally, then did not return to be unsaddled and was vanned off. BERT'S MELODY had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the second turn and weakened some in the final furlong. PLASTERED angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, continued inside into the stretch and did not rally.

NINTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.14 47.35 1:12.87 1:25.60 1:38.51

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Topgallant 122 6 4 5–hd 5–1 2–hd 2–3 1–¾ Pedroza 3.30 10 Super Duper Cooper 122 7 3 4–1 4–1 1–hd 1–hd 2–4¼ T Baze 3.90 8 Brilliant Light 124 5 1 3–½ 1–hd 3–2 3–5 3–3¾ Gonzalez 5.00 7 Vow's Son 122 4 2 8 8 5–2½ 4–½ 4–5¼ Frey 13.80 5 Bourbonmademedoit 117 2 6 2–hd 3–hd 4–3 5–7 5–11¾ Roman 3.50 6 Mr. Magico 122 3 7 7–1 6–hd 6–3 6–9 6–14¼ Pena 6.70 1 Second Gear 122 1 5 1–hd 2–hd 7–½ 8 7–2½ Ochoa 9.30 12 Chin Tu 122 8 8 6–½ 7–1 8 7–hd 8 Gutierrez 13.70

9 TOPGALLANT 8.60 4.00 3.00 10 SUPER DUPER COOPER 5.40 3.00 8 BRILLIANT LIGHT 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-9) $29.20 $1 EXACTA (9-10) $15.90 $2 QUINELLA (9-10) $15.80 $1 SUPERFECTA (9-10-8-7) $300.60 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-10-8-7-5) $2,010.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-10-8) $38.15 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (4-2) $5.80

Winner–Topgallant Grr.g.3 by Mizzen Mast out of Sharplaw Autumn, by Red Ransom. Bred by Traver & Webb (KY). Trainer: Dan L. Hendricks. Owner: Traver, Thomas J. and Webb, Priscilla. Mutuel Pool $297,297 Daily Double Pool $84,617 Exacta Pool $170,930 Quinella Pool $6,345 Superfecta Pool $97,441 Super High Five Pool $26,340 Trifecta Pool $126,368. Scratched–Bryan Habana (ARG), John and Montan, Kenzou's Empire, Wonderoveryonder. $1 Pick Three (9-4-9) paid $48.00. Pick Three Pool $118,982. 50-Cent Pick Four (3/8-9-4-2/4/9) 4 correct paid $71.90. Pick Four Pool $671,593. $2 Pick Six (5/6-2-3/8-9-4-2/4/9) 5 out of 6 paid $8.40. $2 Pick Six (5/6-2-3/8-9-4-2/4/9) 6 correct paid $573.40. Pick Six Pool $240,433. $1 Place Pick All 9 correct paid $379.50. Place Pick All Pool $20,349. $1 Consolation Pick Three (9-4-2) paid $8.20.

TOPGALLANT four wide into the first turn, angled in and stalked outside a rival or off the rail, bid three deep leaving the second turn and into the stretch, battled outside the runner-up through the final furlong and gamely prevailed under urging. SUPER DUPER COOPER five wide into the first turn, prompted the pace four wide then three deep early on the second turn and dueled between foes leaving that turn and into the stretch, fought back inside the winner through the drive and continued willingly to the wire. BRILLIANT LIGHT dueled three deep between foes then between rivals early on the turn and inside leaving the turn and bested the others. VOW'S SON chased between horses then off the rail, went up three deep into the second turn then off the inside into the stretch and lacked a rally. BOURBONMADEMEDOIT dueled between horses then inside early on the second turn, fell back a quarter mile out, came out into the stretch and weakened. MR. MAGICO angled in and chased inside, split horses on the second turn, continued just off the rail into the stretch and weakened. SECOND GEAR had good early speed and dueled inside, dropped back on the second turn and gave way. CHIN TU five wide into the first turn, chased outside and four wide into the second turn, angled in outside a rival leaving that turn and had nothing left for the stretch.