Bob Baffert's underdog wins at Los Alamitos; the favorite was also Baffert-trained

That was the case in Saturday’s $150,000 Los Alamitos Derby. Ax Man, trained by Baffert, went off as the 4-5 favorite. He set the pace in the 1 1/8-mile race. Then Draft Pick took the lead in the deep stretch, but Baffert’s 7-1 longshot Once On Whiskey caught Draft Pick at the finish to win by a head under jockey Flavien Prat.