Pac-12 basketball: Huskies win third in row, holding off the Sun Devils

Noah Dickerson scored 21 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, David Crisp had three key baskets in the final five minutes, and Washington defeated No. 25 Arizona State 68-64 on Thursday night in Seattle.
Dickerson had 13 points and 11 rebounds in the first half, while Crisp finished with 12 points. The duo combined for 12 of the Huskies'final 16 points. Jaylen Nowell added 15 points and nine rebounds, and Dominic Green hit a pair of free throws with 10 seconds left to seal the victory. Washington (16-6, 6-3 Pac-12 Conference) has won three straight.
Kodi Justice led Arizona State (16-6, 4-6) with 16 points, but the Sun Devils made just five of 19 three-point shots. The 64 points were a season-low for Arizona State. Shannon Evans II scored 13 points and Tra Holder scored 12.
After a miserable first half, the Sun Devils quickly made it a game in the opening moments of the second half. A 12-2 run pulled Arizona State even at 39, but the Sun Devils didn't take their first lead until Justice's three-pointer with 7:28 remaining made it 51-50.
at Stanford 80, Oregon State 71: Reid Travis scored 24 points and grabbed nine rebounds in helping the Cardinal (12-11, 6-4) end a losing streak at three games.
Dorian Pickens added 15 points for Stanford, which scored the first 12 points and led 27-7 midway through the first half. Drew Eubanks scored 19 points for the Beavers (11-10, 3-6), who have lost three in a row and five of six overall.
Oregon 66, at California 53: MiKyle McIntosh had 13 points and 11 rebounds and the Ducks (15-7, 5-4) sent the Golden Bears (7-16, 1-9) to their ninth straight defeat.
Troy Brown had 16 points and Elijah Brown added 15 for Oregon, which opened the game on a 9-0 run and never trailed. Don Coleman had 16 points to lead Cal, which matched the second-longest losing streak in school history.
MEN
at UC Santa Barbara 84, Hawaii 82 (OT): Max Heidegger scored 25 points to lead the Gauchos (17-5, 6-2 Big West) to their 10th consecutive home victory. Santa Barbara, which has won its last five conference games, also got 21 points and 10 rebounds from Jalen Canty and 21 points from Leland King II. Michael Thomas led Hawaii (13-7, 4-3) with 25 points.
UC Davis 63, at Cal State Northridge 56: Siler Schneider had 15 points and eight rebounds, and the Aggies (15-7, 6-2) won their third in a row to stay even with Santa Barbara atop the Big West standings. Northridge (5-17, 2-6) never led but stayed within striking distance until Davis ended the game on a 10-4 run. Reggie Theus Jr. led Northridge with 18 points.
at Portland 85, Pepperdine 76 (OT): Freshman Marcus Shaver Jr. scored seven of his nine points in overtime and Tahirou Diabate scored 19 points on eight-of-11 shooting to help the Pilots (9-15, 3-8 West Coast Conference) hold on. Pepperdine (4-19, 1-10) overcame a six-point deficit in the final 39 seconds of regulation, hitting two three-point shots.
at Loyola Marymount 76, Brigham Young 69: James Batemon scored 28 points and freshman Eli Scott had 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Lions (7-15, 2-9 WCC) to the upset victory. Batemon also had four rebounds, four assists and three steals. Reserve Zafir Williams scored 12 points. Elijah Bryant scored 24 points to lead BYU (18-6, 7-4).
WOMEN
Upcoming Friday night games:
USC at UCLA — 8 p.m.