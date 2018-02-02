Pac-12 basketball: Huskies win third in row, holding off the Sun Devils

Dickerson had 13 points and 11 rebounds in the first half, while Crisp finished with 12 points. The duo combined for 12 of the Huskies'final 16 points. Jaylen Nowell added 15 points and nine rebounds, and Dominic Green hit a pair of free throws with 10 seconds left to seal the victory. Washington (16-6, 6-3 Pac-12 Conference) has won three straight.