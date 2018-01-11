Pac-12 basketball roundup: Sun Devils fall to Ducks

Payton Pritchard scored 18 points and hit two free throws with 13.8 seconds left, helping Oregon hold off No. 11 Arizona State 76-72 on Thursday night.

Oregon used a late spurt to go up eight points and hit four free throws in the final 32 seconds to earn its biggest win of the season.

The Ducks dominated the paint, outscoring Arizona State 38-16 inside and scoring 15 second-chance points on 15 offensive rebounds. Elijah Brown had 18 points and hit two free throws with 32 seconds left for Oregon.

Kodi Justice had 21 points, Shannon Evans II 19 and Tra Holder finished with 14 for the Sun Devils.

at No. 17 Arizona 62, Oregon State 53: Allonzo Trier scored 15 of his 21 points in the second half and the Wildcats pulled away from a sluggish, close game in the final 71/2 minutes to beat the Beavers.

Deandre Ayton had 14 points and 10 rebounds and Rawle Alkins scored 11 points, nine in the second half, for Arizona (13-4, 3-1 Pac-12), coming off a loss Saturday at Colorado.

Tres Tinkle scored 18 points and Stephen Thompson Jr. had 14 for Oregon State, which has won only once in Tucson in the last 35 years (2010).

Stanford 79, at Washington State 70: Dorian Pickens had a career-high 28 points, including a key three-pointer with 76 seconds left, to help the Cardinal beat the Cougars.

Pickens, who came in 10 for 35 from three-point range this season, made seven of 10 three-pointers. Freshman Kezie Okpala added a career-best 21 points and Daejon Davis scored 15 on six-for-seven shooting for Stanford.

Malachi Flynn led Washington Statewith 24 points, including seven three-pointers. Milan Acquaah added 10 points, while Drick Bernstine scored eight and grabbed 12 rebounds. Robert Franks, who came in averaging a team-high 17.3 points per game, had eight points and six of the Cougars’ 22 turnovers.

at Washington 66, California 56: Jaylen Nowell scored 20 points, Noah Dickerson added 12 points, and the Huskies continued their promising early start to conference play with a win over the Golden Bears.

Washington overcame a sloppy and unattractive first half filled with fouls and turnovers to pull away from California over the final 15 minutes. Nowell carried Washington in the first half with 11 points and he got help from his supporting cast in the final 20 minutes.

Nahziah Carter was a big contributor with 10 points off the bench. David Crisp also finished with 10 points, all in the second half.