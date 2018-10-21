Pac-12 football: No. 15 Washington pulls away late to top Colorado 27-13; Cal blows out Oregon State

Jake Browning threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Aaron Fuller on fourth down with less than four minutes remaining, and No. 15 Washington held off Colorado 27-13 on Saturday.
Washington's four-year starting quarterback had an unremarkable game up until the Huskies (6-2, 4-1 Pac-12) needed a big play. Rather than trying for a long field goal, Browning and the Huskies' offense stayed on the field. Facing a Colorado blitz, Browning found Fuller on a quick slant with nothing but the end zone ahead.
Salvon Ahmed and Kamari Pleasant both scored on touchdown runs in the first half for the Huskies, who played without starting running back Myles Gaskin due to a shoulder injury. Washington's offense was far from its best but found enough running options in the backfield to control the game on the ground. The stable of Ahmed, Pleasant and Sean McGrew led the way for a run game that rushed for 201 yards and averaged 5.2 yards per rush.
Colorado quarterback Steven Montez threw for 144 yards, but the Buffaloes (5-2, 2-2) were shut out and held to 86 total yards of offense in the second half. Washington linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven had 15 tackles and intercepted Montez late in the fourth quarter.
California 49, at Oregon State 7: Patrick Laird ran for 193 yards and two touchdowns, and also caught a scoring pass, and California snapped a three-game losing streak with a 49-7 victory at Oregon State on Saturday.
It was Cal's first conference win of the season. The Golden Bears (4-3, 1-3) had not won a Pac-12 game on the road since a victory at Washington in 2015, a string of 14 games. But the victory was marred by two targeting calls against Cal players that resulted ejections.
Chase Garbers threw for 234 yards and three touchdowns for the Golden Bears.