Pac-12 football: No. 15 Washington pulls away late to top Colorado 27-13; Cal blows out Oregon State

Salvon Ahmed and Kamari Pleasant both scored on touchdown runs in the first half for the Huskies, who played without starting running back Myles Gaskin due to a shoulder injury. Washington's offense was far from its best but found enough running options in the backfield to control the game on the ground. The stable of Ahmed, Pleasant and Sean McGrew led the way for a run game that rushed for 201 yards and averaged 5.2 yards per rush.