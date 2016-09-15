No. 10 Louisville looks for some extra punch with Muhammad Ali tribute

It might be the first time a major college football team has put the image of a butterfly on its helmets.

This Saturday, No. 10 Louisville will wear special stickers to honor the late Muhammad Ali — “float like a butterfly, sting like a bee” — in a showdown against No. 2 Florida State.

Ali, who died last June after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease, was a native of the Kentucky city and had been a supporter of Louisville sports.

"Muhammad Ali's presence and generosity to our department will never be forgotten,” said Tom Jurich, the school’s athletic director.

https://twitter.com/UofLFootball/status/776436637714702338

A 30-foot painting of a butterfly with “Ali” at its center — the same design that will be on the helmets — will be displayed in the northwest corner of the end zone. The famed heavyweight’s wife Lonnie and son Asaad are scheduled to attend.

The Cardinals are slight underdogs in the battle between undefeated ACC rivals.

david.wharton@latimes.com

Follow me on Twitter