Martina Hingis wins her 25th Grand Slam championship, the women's doubles crown at the U.S. Open

Martina Hingis added a 25th Grand Slam championship to her collection, teaming with Yung-Jan Chan of Taiwan to win the women’s doubles title on Sunday with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Lucie Hradecka and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic.

It was the 13th women’s doubles title at a major for Hingis, who won five Grand Slam singles titles from 1997 through 1999. She won her seventh mixed doubles Slam title here on Saturday with Jamie Murray of Great Britain.

Hingis, 36, said she had no intention of returning to singles competition.

“No, thanks,” she said. “I’m doing just fine with the mixed and the doubles. I have a couple of great partners I can rely on.”

Hingis said she hadn’t reflected on her remarkable achievement but appreciated that it occurred 20 years after her only U.S. Open singles title — a straight-sets victory over Venus Williams in 1997, a year in which she also won the Australian Open and Wimbledon at age 16.

“I’m definitely very proud, but I think today is really the teamwork that matters,” she said. “What I have done in my career earlier, I’m very proud of that. I was very young. It's been 20 years, been on and off. But I think today is even more … it’s different, it’s sweeter because it’s also the way how we won, the fashion. We just played impeccable, pretty much, from the start to the end. We didn’t let the nerves kick in.”

Like the U.S. Open women’s singles competition — won on Saturday by Sloane Stephens over Madison Keys — the U.S. Open junior girls’ final was an all-American event. Sixteen-year-old Amanda Anisimova of Freehold, N.J., defeated 13-year-old CoCo Gauff of Delray Beach, Fla., 6-0, 6-2.

The junior boys’ title was won by No. 2 seed Yibing Wu of China, who defeated No. 2 seed Axel Geller of Argentina 6-4, 6-4.

