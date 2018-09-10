Gritty tennis and good sportsmanship highlight the U.S. Open men's championship

Djokovic wasn’t sure he would be in this position so soon. After a slow start in his return to the tour he felt he was gaining strength only to lose to Marco Cecchinato in the quarterfinals at the French Open. Deciding to disconnect from tennis, he went hiking with his wife in France. As it turned out, reaching the top of Mont Sainte-Victoire gave him the inspiration and motivation to again reach the top of the tennis world. “We just isolated ourselves and took things from a different perspective,” he said. “Ever since then, the tennis is completely different for me.”