Kyrie Irving didn't speak to LeBron James before requesting a trade and doesn't care if he took it personally

Kyrie Irving did not speak to LeBron James before requesting the trade that eventually sent him from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Boston Celtics. And while he acknowledges that James might take that lack of communication personally, Irving really does not care.

Irving appeared Monday on ESPN’s “First Take” and provided those answers, in a very matter-of-fact manner, to questions asked by co-host Stephen A. Smith.

Kyrie Irving appears on "First Take" and says he didn't tell LeBron James he was leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers before his trade request. Kyrie Irving appears on "First Take" and says he didn't tell LeBron James he was leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers before his trade request. SEE MORE VIDEOS

Irving did go on to give a more thoughtful response.

"I don't think that you owe anything to another person in terms of figuring out what you want to do with your life,” Irving said. “It's not anything personal. I'm not here to tirade anybody, I’m not here to go at any particular person or the organization because I have nothing but love for Cleveland. I’ve got nothing but love for the times that I spent there. There’s nothing about that.

“There comes a time where you mature as an individual, it's time to make that decision. And there is no looking back from that standpoint. There is no time to figure out how to save someone's feelings when, ultimately, you have to be selfish in figuring out what you want to do.

“It wasn’t about me not wanting to win, it wasn’t anything about that. I want to be extremely, extremely happy in perfecting my craft. And that was the only intent that I have in all of this.”

Irving also clarified that his decision “didn’t have anything to do with not wanting to play with the best player on the planet, didn’t have anything to do with not wanting to be second fiddle.”

Kyrie Irving talks about his relationship with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers on "First Take." Kyrie Irving talks about his relationship with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers on "First Take." SEE MORE VIDEOS

Smith asked Irving if he believed he could win, presumably a championship, without James. Irving’s first response was: “Time will tell.” But when pressed, the new Celtic said: “Oh, absolutely.”

CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams 27-20 loss to the Washington Redskins in Week 2. The Rams fall to 1-1. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams 27-20 loss to the Washington Redskins in Week 2. The Rams fall to 1-1. CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams 27-20 loss to the Washington Redskins in Week 2. The Rams fall to 1-1. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams 27-20 loss to the Washington Redskins in Week 2. The Rams fall to 1-1. CAPTION The Times' Sam Farmer and Lindsey Thiry discuss the Rams' 27-20 loss to the Washington Redskins -- and reasons to be optimistic that first-year coach Sean McVay can turn the team into a winner. The Times' Sam Farmer and Lindsey Thiry discuss the Rams' 27-20 loss to the Washington Redskins -- and reasons to be optimistic that first-year coach Sean McVay can turn the team into a winner. CAPTION Dodgers fan group, Pantone 294, follows the Los Angeles Dodgers year-round. Their final regular season trip of the 2017 season was to San Diego. Dodgers fan group, Pantone 294, follows the Los Angeles Dodgers year-round. Their final regular season trip of the 2017 season was to San Diego. CAPTION Antonio Gates discusses his record-breaking touchdown catch and the journey to get there. Antonio Gates discusses his record-breaking touchdown catch and the journey to get there. CAPTION A video of Shohei Ohtani ducking into the passenger seat of a car and driven away into the night. A video of Shohei Ohtani ducking into the passenger seat of a car and driven away into the night.

charles.schilken@latimes.com

Twitter: @chewkiii