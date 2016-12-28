NBA roundup: Carmelo Anthony ejected early in Knicks' overtime loss to Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks took advantage of Carmelo Anthony's second-quarter ejection to beat the visiting New York Knicks, 102-98, in overtime on Wednesday night.

Anthony and Atlanta’s Thabo Sefolosha were tied up near the basket, positioned for a rebound, when the Knicks’ star seemed to lose his cool with a forearm jab. The two players exchanged heated words and were separated.

Anthony left with 10 points in 15 minutes.

at Golden State 121, Toronto 111: Kevin Durant had 22 points, matched his season best with 17 rebounds, seven assists and a career high-tying six blocked shots as the Warriors ended the Raptors’ franchise-record seven-game road winning streak.

Stephen Curry added 28 points, seven assists and seven rebounds, and Klay Thompson scored 21 points for Golden State. DeMar DeRozan scored 29 points and became Toronto's career scoring leader (10,290), passing Chris Bosh's 10,275 points, but the Raptors had their franchise-record, seven-game road winning streak snapped.

at Washington 111, Indiana 105: John Wall had 36 points and 11 rebounds as the Wizards held off the Pacers despite playing the second half without Bradley Beal.

Otto Porter Jr. added 22 points for Washington and Wall finished one assist shy of his first triple-double of the season. Beal, who sprained his right ankle in the first quarter, had 12 points.

at Chicago 101, Brooklyn 99: Jimmy Butler matched his season high with 40 points and hit an 18-footer at the buzzer roughly five minutes after being helped off the court with an apparent injury to give the Bulls a comeback victory.

Butler scored nine points in the final 21/2 minutes to rally Chicago. He finished 11 for 11 from the free throw line and had 11 rebounds.

at San Antonio 119, Phoenix 98: LaMarcus Aldridge scored 27 points as the Spurs won without leading scorer Kawhi Leonard.

After trailing by as many as 10 points, San Antonio forced seven turnovers while outscoring Phoenix, 30-16, in the final quarter.

Milwaukee 119, at Detroit 94: Jabari Parker scored 31 points and Giannis Antetokuompo added 23 points and eight rebounds for the Bucks.

at Denver 105, Minnesota 103: Wilson Chandler scored 17 points and delivered a key block in the final seconds, helping the Nuggets hang on to beat theTimberwolves.

at Portland 109, Sacramento 89: C.J. McCollum scored 20 points and the Trail Blazers snapped a six-game losing skid while ending the Kings’ four-game winning streak. DeMarcus Cousins scored 28 points for the Kings.

Charlotte 120, at Orlando 101: Kemba Walker scored 21 points, Nicolas Batum had 20 and the Hornets used a huge third quarter to rout the Magic.