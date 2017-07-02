NBA free agency: Taj Gibson heading to Minnesota, Serge Ibaka to stay in Toronto

Taj Gibson is reuniting with coach Tom Thibodeau after agreeing on a two-year, $28-million deal to join the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.

The person spoke to the Associated Press Sunday on condition of anonymity because the deal cannot be finalized until the NBA's moratorium ends Thursday.

Gibson has spent the bulk of his career in Chicago, including five seasons under Thibodeau. The Bulls traded him to Oklahoma City late last season.

For his career, Gibson has averaged 9.4 points and 6.3 rebounds. In Minnesota, he'll be a new addition along with another former Bulls teammate — Jimmy Butler, who was traded to the Timberwolves last month.

When Toronto got Serge Ibaka before the trade deadline last season, the Raptors made clear that they had no intentions of letting the power forward walk away this summer in free agency.

And now that's been proven as Ibaka agreed to terms with the Raptors on a three-year contract with $65 million, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told the Associated Press.

The 27-year-old Ibaka was traded to Toronto from Orlando late last season. He averaged 14.2 points and 6.8 rebounds in 23 games with the Raptors.

“His style of play fits our style of play,” Raptors coach Dwane Casey said when the trade was made.

Ibaka is one of only 13 players in NBA history to make 100 tehre-pointers and record 100 blocked shots in the same season; he did it last season, along with Karl-Anthony Towns, Kristaps Porzingis and Brook Lopez.

He was sent to Toronto by Orlando, in exchange for Terrence Ross and a first-round draft pick — a big price that would have looked even bigger if the Raptors had lost Ibaka for nothing this summer.

Entering his ninth NBA season, Ibaka has career averages of 12 points and 7.3 rebounds. Ibaka spent his first seven NBA seasons in Oklahoma City, helping the Thunder reach the 2012 NBA Finals against Miami.

In other free-agent news:

-- The agency that represents Jodie Meeks, ASM Sports, sent out a tweet saying the free-agent shooting guard has agreed to join the Washington Wizards. That post did not mention any terms, but a person familiar with the agreement tells the Associated Press that Meeks will get a $7-million, two-year deal.

-- Forward P.J. Tucker has reportedly agreed to a four-year, $32 million deal with the Houston Rockets. Tucker finished last season with the Raptors, who acquired him from Phoenix at the trade deadline in hopes of making a run at the Eastern Conference title. The 6-foot-6 Tucker has averaged 7.7 points for his career and shot 40% from three-point range after joining the Raptors. Along with fellow newcomer Chris Paul, he joins forward Trevor Ariza in giving Mike D'Antoni some strong individual defenders.