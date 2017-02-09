NBA roundup: Russell Westbrook does triple duty in Thunder's win over Cavaliers

Russell Westbrook scored 29 points and had his 26th triple-double of the season to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Cleveland Cavaliers, 118-109, on Thursday night in Oklahoma City.

Westbrook finished with 12 rebounds and 11 assists in the 63rd triple-double of his career.

Victor Oladipo scored 23 points and Steven Adams had 20 points and 13 rebounds for the Thunder, who now can focus on their showdown with former teammate Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.

Kyrie Irving scored 28 points, LeBron James had 18 and Kevin Love added 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Cavaliers, who had won four straight. Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said after Wednesday's win at Indiana that he was considering resting the three All-Stars, but they all started.

Cleveland rallied from 12 points down in the second quarter to lead 57-55 at halftime. James had 16 points at the break while Westbrook had 10 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

Westbrook scored 11 points in the third quarter, and by the time he sat for his usual rest late in the period, the Thunder led 79-71. Oklahoma City led 86-82 at the end of the quarter, but the Cavaliers tied the game midway through the fourth.

Westbrook hit back-to-back midrange jumpers to put the Thunder up 107-101 with 3:42 left. The Thunder increased their lead to 111-101 on a 360-degree layup by Oladipo with 2:07 to play that gave Westbrook his 10th assist and clinched his triple-double.

Houston 107, at Charlotte 95: James Harden had 30 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists to lead the Rockets to their third consecutive win. It was the 25th time Harden has scored at least 30 points. Harden made only eight of 21 shot from the field and had nine turnovers, but turned up his play a notch down the stretch as the Rockets overcame a nine-point, third-quarter deficit. The Rockets forced the Hornets into a season-high 22 turnovers, leading to 27 points. Nic Batum had 15 points and 10 assists for the Hornets, who have lost eight of their last nine.

Philadelphia 112, at Orlando 111: T.J. McConnell made the go-ahead jumper with 5.8 seconds to play and reserve Dario Saric scored 24 points for the 76ers. McConnell's basket in the lane came after Ersan Ilyasova won a jump ball against Evan Fournier in the waning moments of a game that featured 10 lead changes and five ties before the 76ers completed their final rally. Moments earlier, Magic center Nikola Vucevic had blocked Ilyasova's shot in the corner with 13 seconds remaining and Orlando holding a one-point lead.